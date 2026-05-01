OBITUARY: Jerry Max Raby

It is deep sadness and loving remembrance that we announce the passing of Jerry Max Raby, 71, of the Qualla community, who passed away on Tuesday, April 28,2026.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Evelyn Raby; his first wife, Lawanda Jackson Raby “Sue”; and their two sons, Justin Raby “Jarvis” and John Raby “John Bug”.

Jerry was the 14th child out of 15 children. Raised on the family farm from an early age, he developed a strong connection to the land and a deep appreciation for the rhythm of farm life- something that would shape the course of his life. Jerry retired from Qualla Housing Authority, to work alongside his brothers on the family farm to raise cattle and hay. Jerry enjoyed the hard work of raising cattle, cutting hay, and the many other responsibilities of being a farmer. He was at his happiest in the quiet of the early morning caring for the herd, checking the pastures and watching the seasons change across the fields he called home. Farming was not just his work, but his way of life.

Left to treasure his memories of farming is his wife, Missy Sutton- Raby; siblings, Brenda (Henry) Jones of Whittier, Rob (Mary) Raby of Pickens, S.C., Linda Hughes of Pickens, S.C., Ruth Ammons of Bryson City, Roger (Helen) Raby; and grandson, Kyler Crowe

Siblings preceded in death, Donald Raby, John Raby, Thomas “Tink” Raby, Lorraine Beck, Janie Waldroop, Buford Raby, JD Raby, Lottie Beck, and Opal Johnson.

Those who knew Jerry will remember his steady presence, strong work ethic, and the quiet pride he took in his farm and cattle. He taught those around him the value of hard work, responsibility, dedication, and respect. He found his greatest contentment in the hands-on working of the cattle, calving season, and ensuring the heard was well cared for in every season. To neighbors and friends, Jerry was the person you called when something broke or when you needed help without having to ask twice.

Outside of farming and raising cattle, he enjoyed bass fishing, deer hunting, NASCAR races, and horses. Jerry cherished time spent with family and friends. Jerry was a member and faithfully attended Long Branch Baptist Church, Dillsboro until his health declined.

Jerry will be remembered not only for farming and raising cattle, but for the steady, honest way he lived every day.

Services will be held at Crisp Funeral Home Bryson City, N.C. on Sunday May 3, 2026. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The service will be at 2 p.m., the Rev. Jimmy Grissiom and Rev. Eddie Stillwell will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sherrill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be among friends and family.