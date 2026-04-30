SPEAKING OF FAITH: Layaway Plan, Part 1 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D.

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture reference: 2 Corinthians 1:20-22

“For no matter how many promises God has made, they are ‘Yes’ in Christ. And so through him, the “Amen” is spoken by us to the glory of God. Now it is God who makes both us and you stand firm in Christ. He anointed us, set his seal of ownership on us, and put his Spirit in our hearts as a deposit, guaranteeing what is to come.” NIV

People relate to their own experiences. In their way, people use their knowledge to perceive a unique concept. Preachers like Billy Graham use these shifts in thought to take people from a ‘known’ to an ‘unknown,’ teaching the hearers of God’s word to think differently to move them toward the truth about Christ. This word about the layaway plans is to reach those who will draw a parallel and relate this concept to salvation.

The Spirit works in mysterious ways. No one can tell how people are drawn to accepting Jesus in faith and truth with a desire to change and accept the grace of God. There isn’t a ‘one fits all’ approach to leading individuals to Christ. For centuries, preachers and teachers have used logical or impressive approaches they thought might be unique for a particular audience. This commentary might engage some to think differently and turn understanding into faith and belief in Jesus, and recognize the grace He offers each of us.

Small business stores and department stores still use layaway plans. It is better than going into debt, and no interest is required. Sometimes you can take advantage of excellent deals when you find what you want on sale, but you don’t have the money to pay for it. There are worthy comparisons and contrasts to salvation.

Have you ever put a sale item or an expensive purchase on layaway at a store? Maybe you didn’t have the money needed to buy it outright. Perhaps you wanted a place to keep it until it was needed. Sometimes mistakes happen. The store might lose or break what you purchased, and they will give you your money back. Sometimes they might make the mistake of putting it back on the shelf and reselling it to someone else. Maybe their accounting gets mixed up, and they don’t have your purchase record or matching layaway ticket, and you must find those receipts and the payments made.

What happens when Jesus saves you? A layaway plan is when you make payments for something someone else is keeping for you until you pay in full. They usually keep your purchase in the back room or storage bin. God’s layaway plan is better. If anything, it’s the opposite of the typical store plan. Jesus has already made the deposit and paid for your eternal future by dying on the cross many years ago in Jerusalem. His one-time sacrifice was for the sins of the world, your sins, and mine. When you earnestly accept His payment by calling on His name to save you from death and sin, He gives you a deposit of the Holy Spirit. You take away the gift of eternal life instantly. Not when you die, but immediately. It’s almost like a reverse kind of mortgage. You not only get to live blessed with an eternal deposit, but you get the whole gift to take with you forever. If it sounds too simple and unbelievable, it almost is.