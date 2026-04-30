Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute awarded grants from Cherokee Preservation Foundation

Submitted by Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute (RKLI) has announced it has been awarded a grant of $268,160 from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation to support administrative costs associated with managing and overseeing its culturally based leadership programs.

This funding will sustain the continued growth and impact of RKLI’s core programs, including the Cherokee Youth Council, Youth Cultural Exchange Program, Jones-Bowman Leadership Award Program, Duyugodv’i Right Path Adult Leadership Program, Kituwah Ways, Dinedi Eginelv, and The Native Plant Program. These initiatives are designed to strengthen leadership development through the seven Cherokee core values, community engagement, and intergenerational learning.

In addition to this award, RKLI also received a $156,916 grant from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation to support the Jones-Bowman Leadership Award Program for the 2026–27 program year. This program serves members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who are pursuing undergraduate degrees and focuses on developing the next generation of Cherokee leaders through service, mentorship, and cultural connection.

The Jones-Bowman Leadership Award Program is named in honor of former Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Leon Jones and Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Rep. James Bowman, both founding board members of the Cherokee Preservation Foundation. Funding for the 2026–27 program year will directly support 12 fellowships, as well as key program components including two retreats, an end-of-year luncheon, and the fellows’ group project. These experiences provide participants with opportunities to grow as leaders, engage with their community, and deepen their understanding of Cherokee values and traditions.

“We are grateful for the continued support from the Cherokee Preservation Foundation,” said Tonya E. Carroll, RKLI Department manager, “This investment allows us to carry forward another year of impactful programming and remain focused on our mission to create a community of lifelong, selfless leaders who are deeply rooted in Cherokee culture.”

For more information about the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute and its programs, please visit www.rkli.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.