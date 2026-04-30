Backcountry Camping fee change takes effect today at Great Smoky Mountains National Park 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Beginning Thursday, April 30, Great Smoky Mountains National Park will transition its backcountry permit reservation system to Recreation.gov. This transition will improve reliability, security and customer support for backcountry users.

Visitors with existing reservations do not need to do anything—the park will honor all permits issued before the switch.

The $8 per‑person, per‑night backcountry camping fee will remain the same. The following fee changes will support the operation and maintenance of the park’s reservation system on Recreation.gov:

New $6 non‑refundable fee per permit

Appalachian Trail thru‑hiker pass will increase from $40 to $44.50.

Maximum permit fee will no longer be capped at $40.

The park’s Backcountry Office manages more than 100 campsites and shelters and provides personalized assistance to thousands of hikers each year. Staff are available daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., both in person and by phone, to answer questions, review itineraries, offer safety guidance and notify hikers of trail closures or severe weather conditions that may affect travel plans. Backcountry fees support critical services including staffing, equipment and supplies and the maintenance of backcountry campsites and shelters.

Thousands of hikers have used the park’s backcountry reservation system each year since 2013 to access the Smokies’ remote wilderness areas. The reservation system helps protect natural resources, improve the visitor experience and enhance safety.

Learn more about backcountry camping in the Smokies: https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/backcountry-camping.htm