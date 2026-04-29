OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Panther

Patricia Ann Panther, 73, of the Big Cove Community in Cherokee, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

She was the daughter of the late Samuel Sr. and Katie Panther. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Julius Taylor, Charles Davis, Samuel “Snake”, Floyd, and Ernest Panther; sisters, Frances Welch, Evelyn Wachacha, Wilma Pheasant, Hattie Panther, Katherine Panther, and Alma Johns; and two daughters, Kimberly Kay Panther and Natalie Denise Panther.

Patricia is survived by her son, Alan Taylor (Reyna); daughter, Marlana Taylor; grandsons, Keeifer (who she raised as her son) and Asher Taylor; Shelby Solis (who was like a granddaughter); brothers, Kenny Panther (Dianne), Patrick Panther (Sharon), Richard Panther (Kathie), and Jim Panther; sisters, Alice Kekahbah, Loretta Bradley, Gloria Panther and Deborah Panther; and special friends, Fay Catolster, Ruth Lossiah, Gloria Hyatt, and Angie Parton.

Patricia or “Patsy” as known by many, retired from the EBCI Cherokee One Feather Office after many years. She attended Yellowhill Baptist Church. She had a strong faith and believed in the power of prayer. She enjoyed doing ceramics, scrapbooking and genealogy. Her grandsons brought so much joy to her life. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral Services will be held at Yellowhill Baptist Church on Friday, May 1 with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Brothers Foreman Bradley and Harley Maney Jr. will be officiating, with burial in the Panther Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Alan Taylor, Chelise Santoyo, Alf Welch, Jobie Littlejohn, Walker Bowman, Charles “Little Charlie” Welch, Verron “Boo” Davis, Bryan Panther, and Robbie Panther.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Keeifer and Asher Taylor.