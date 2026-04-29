EBCI Project Management project updates

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Rebecca Bowe, manager of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Project Management department, provided the following project updates:

The Cultural Grounds, formerly the ceremonial grounds, are undergoing construction with a targeted completion date of summer 2027.

The Evidence Building is undergoing construction with a targeted completion date of September 2026.

The Oconaluftee Island Park Boardwalk is waiting for a proposal for a design to remove the damaged sections and replace them with a bridge section. They are hoping to get reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the design and construction of the replacement, since the damage occurred during Hurricane Helene.

The rest of the project updates remain the same from the March report, which can be found here.