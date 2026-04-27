OBITUARY: Mikah Jahim “Spud” Lambert

Mikah Jahim “Spud” Lambert, 18, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Mikah was born in Sylva, N.C. to Michael Edward Lambert and Nina Marie Junaluska on Feb. 25, 2008. He went to high school at Jackson Community School and would be graduating in May 2026. He enjoyed hanging out with his best friend, his grandmother, Marie. He loved learning the language, learning traditional medicine, gathering greens from the mountains, working in the garden, tending to his goat and chickens and making crafts. He was a proud member of Qualla Arts and Crafts and truly was “the young elder.”

Mikah is survived by his mother, Nina Marie Junaluska (Brandon Welch); six siblings, Darius Lambert, Dacian Tafoya, Samara Lambert, Mychaela Lambert, Milla Lambert, and Lennox Welch, and special brother, Jamy Queen; cousins, Taraji Queen, Cory Junaluska (Autumn), Kyzik Wachacha, Jace Wachacha, Amani Wachacha, Nikolaj Wachacha, Genesis and Notti Junaluska. Aunts Sonya Wachacha (David), and Celine Lambert; grandmother, Marie Lambert Junaluska; great grandmother, Edith Crowe; and special friends, Tony Walkingstick, Carlos Cruz, and Simon Montelongo.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William “Bill” Junaluska; father, Michael Edward Lambert; paternal grandfather, Adam Eugene Lambert; paternal grandmother, Carlotta Linette Crowe; uncle, Adam Chris “Doughboy” Lambert; and aunt, Caretta Denise Lambert.

Funeral service will be held at Rock Springs Baptist Church on Thursday, April 30 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Greg Morgan of Rock Springs Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Standingdeer Family Cemetery, Cherokee, N.C. Visitation will be held at Rock Springs Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 29 at 6 p.m. Crisp Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Rock Springs Baptist Church Family, the Office of Principal Chief Michell Hicks, the Office of Vice Chief B Ensley, Painttown Councilman Michael Stamper, Wolftown Councilman Mike Parker, EBCI Facility Management, and Tribal EMS and Fire Department