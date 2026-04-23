WCU to honor Joyce Dugan for decades of service to education, EBCI, WNC

By BROOKLYN BROWN, One Feather reporter, and

JULIA DUVALL, WCU assistant director of communications

Western Carolina University will award an honorary Doctor of Education to Joyce Conseen Dugan, former Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, in recognition of her leadership, lifelong commitment to education and contributions to the Cherokee people and western North Carolina.

Ugvwiyuhi Dugan is a two-time alumna of WCU, earning a bachelor of science in education in 1974 and a master of science in education in 1981. She began her career as an educator and rose into leadership roles in Indian education, including work shaping Bureau of Indian Affairs school programs.

“Western Carolina University is deeply honored to recognize Joyce Dugan with an honorary Doctor of Education,” WCU Chancellor Kelli R. Brown said. “Her lifelong commitment to education, leadership and service reflects the values we strive to instill in our students and graduates. Joyce’s impact on Western Carolina University, our region and on future generations exemplifies the transformative power of education. She has more than earned this honor, and we look forward to celebrating her legacy for years to come.”

Ugvwiyuhi Dugan later served as director of education for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), where she led the creation of a tribally controlled school system and worked to integrate Cherokee language and culture into the curriculum. That approach continues to influence Cherokee education today.

In 1995, Dugan was elected Ugvwiyuhi of the EBCI, becoming the first and only woman to hold the position. Her administration coincided with a period of economic growth and structural change for the tribe. During her tenure, she implemented financial reforms, strengthened governance practices and established a cultural division within tribal government focused on language revitalization, artifact repatriation and cultural education.

One of Ugvwiyuhi Dugan’s most significant accomplishments as chief was leading the effort to reclaim and preserve Kituwah, the ancestral mother town of the Cherokee people. The preservation of the site has contributed to ongoing cultural revitalization within the Cherokee community.

During a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new pavilion at Kituwah on May 29, 2025, Ugvwiyuhi Dugan said that reclaiming Kituwah spurred a cultural renaissance for the EBCI. “I think the most important thing that came of this was people all of a sudden began to recognize our history and realize that we needed to do more to promote our history and to learn…I think it was meant for this to come back to us.”

Ugvwiyuhi Dugan also supported responsible gaming policies, expanded health initiatives focused on diabetes prevention and treatment, and emphasized environmental stewardship and sustainability.

Current EBCI Ugvwiyuhi Michell Hicks, who served as the Tribal Finance Officer under Dugan’s administration, shared his remarks on the legacy and impact Dugan continues to have for the EBCI. “Chief Joyce Dugan’s leadership helped shape the future of our Tribe in ways that are still felt today. As the first and only woman to serve as Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from 1995 to 1999, she broke barriers while staying grounded in our values and responsibility to our people. Her vision and determination led to pivotal efforts to reclaim and protect our homelands, including the return of our mother town, Kituwah, which stands as one of the most meaningful achievements for our Tribe. Chief Dugan created a government structure that shifted the levels of accountability and helped cultivate young talented individuals to be future Tribal leaders in many capacities. Additionally, Chief Dugan was a cornerstone in the development of the Cherokee Central Schools facility and athletic fields,”

He continued, “On a personal level, I have always held Chief Dugan in the highest regard. She has been a mentor and an example of what it means to lead with strength, humility, and purpose. This recognition from Western Carolina University is a fitting tribute to her legacy, and I join our community in celebrating her lasting contributions to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.”

After leaving office, Ugvwiyuhi Dugan continued to serve in leadership roles across tribal enterprises, public relations and career development. She has served on numerous boards, including the Western Carolina University Board of Trustees from 2013 to 2021, the Cherokee Indian Hospital Governing Board, the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching, the North Carolina Tourism Board and the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Board.

She has received multiple honors, including Distinguished Woman of North Carolina in Education in 1992, Outstanding Woman of Western North Carolina in 2000 and the Western Carolina University Distinguished Alumni Award in 1997. In 2003, she co-authored “The Cherokee,” a tabletop book highlighting Cherokee history and artistic traditions, and in 2006 she received an honorary doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for her work in cultural preservation.

Ugvwiyuhi Dugan is currently working with historian Allen Bryant on a memoir focused on her tenure as principal chief. The book is expected to be published later this year.

Western Carolina University will formally confer the honorary degree during the morning commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9.