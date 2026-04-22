Great Smoky Mountains National Park announces dates for Annual Firefly Viewing Event 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Great Smoky Mountains National Park will host its annual synchronous firefly event at Elkmont from May 20-27.

A lottery for vehicle reservations opens at 10 a.m. April 24 EDT and closes at 11:59 p.m. April 27 EDT. Visitors can enter the lottery at recreation.gov for a $1 fee.

Every year, in late May or early June, hundreds of visitors gather near Elkmont to watch Photinus carolinus, a firefly species known for its synchronous flashing. The park limits access to the Elkmont area during the eight-day period of predicted peak firefly activity to ease traffic, keep visitors safe and protect the fireflies during their mating season.

Visitors may select two preferred viewing days when entering the lottery. The park will issue 120 reservations per night for a total of 960 for the event.

Each reservation admits one vehicle with up to seven occupants.

Applicants will be notified by email by May 6 about their lottery status. Selected applicants will automatically receive a reservation, and a $29 reservation fee will be charged to the same card used for the application.

The $29 fee covers the reservation, portable restrooms, supplies and staffing.

Reservations are non-refundable, non-transferable and valid only for the date issued. There is a limit of one lottery application per household per season.

Access is restricted after noon during the viewing period to vehicles with reservations and registered campers in Elkmont Campground. Overnight parking at Little River Trailhead, Jakes Creek Trailhead or the Appalachian Clubhouse is not allowed during this event.