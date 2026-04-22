EBCI among tribal communities to receive Indian Housing Block Grant funding

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) is among the tribal communities to receive funding in a recent announcement of $1.1 billion in Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The EBCI, a federally recognized tribe, is set to receive $4,746,585. The One Feather reached out for comment from the Office of the Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) and has not heard back by press time.

Hundreds of tribal communities will receive funding. The EBCI’s sister tribes in Oklahoma will both receive funding including: Cherokee Nation, $53,133,436; and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, $2,630,386.

When announcing the grant funding, HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in a comment, “HUD is fully committed to empowering and uplifting Tribal communities by ensuring they have the tools necessary to build successful, high-quality, affordable housing. This investment will help us meet the needs of those living in Indian Country by promoting healthy communities while strengthening our partnership with tribes and their leaders.”

Information from HUD states, “The IHBG program is a formula grant that supports a wide range of affordable housing initiatives in Tribal communities. These initiatives include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services for eligible families and individuals, safety and crime prevention measures, and model activities.

This announcement comes as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA)—the law that established IHBG. Since its passage, NAHASDA has helped Tribes build, acquire, and rehabilitate more than 160,000 homes across Indian Country.”

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, the other federally recognized tribe in North Carolina, will receive $29,772,127. Two North Carolina state-recognized groups will receive funding as well including the Coharie Tribe ($1,046,538) and the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe ($1,571,604).