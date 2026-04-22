Chief’s Report – March

Siyo,

I want to share an update on the work we’ve been focused on throughout March. I attended the Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony for Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent Charles D. Sellars alongside members of the Tribal Council. The Smokies have always held deep meaning for our people, and our relationship with the National Park Service remains important.

We opened the Office of the Principal Chief Summer Internship Program for college students and spent time at Cherokee Central Schools speaking with juniors and seniors about the opportunity. This program continues to give our students hands-on experience and a closer look at career paths within the Tribe.

Tribal Council passed Ord. No. 112 (2026) regarding Qualla Enterprises’ per capita payments. Moving forward, an additional payment will be issued in April each year, separate from the regular June and December distributions.

I met with U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson for the Western District of North Carolina, and members of our leadership team traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with members of Congress and federal officials. These conversations focused on the Tribe’s priorities, including our lands-in-trust efforts and ongoing discussions regarding U.S. 441 and an emergency access road across from Cherokee Central Schools.

We also spent time connecting with Tribal leaders from across the country during the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma (UINO) meeting. We participated in discussions during USET Impact Week, reinforcing the importance of staying connected and advocating together on issues impacting Indian Country.

Here at home, Cherokee Central Schools students visited the Tribal Council House as part of their career exploration, where they met with Tribal leadership and learned more about how our government operates. It’s always encouraging to see that level of engagement from our young people.

We also celebrated the Robbinsville Lady Knights on their Regional Championship and want to recognize the Cherokee Lady Braves for winning their third consecutive state championship, an incredible accomplishment!

The Qualla Senior Games kicked off this month with more than 185 participants, and we saw a strong turnout at community events like bingo night, where nearly 200 community members came out.

We welcomed attendees to the North Carolina Emergency Management Association Conference on the Qualla Boundary. We participated in the Reservation Economic Summit, where we connected with Tribal leaders, partners, and entrepreneurs from across Indian Country.

I was also honored to speak to more than 2,000 attendees at the Reservation Economic Summit (RES) and attend the Indian Gaming Association conference to share more about who we are as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the work we’re doing as a Tribe.

As always, we remain focused on serving our people, strengthening our partnerships, and moving forward together.

Sgi,

Chief Michell Hicks