CCS School Board holds April meetings

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, Apr. 7, and Monday, Apr. 20, in the Central Office Board Room. The Apr. 20 meeting was called to order by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson at 5:33 p.m.

Vice Chairperson Melanie Lambert led roll call. Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, secretary and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Melanie Lambert, vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Kenny Davis, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Heather Driver, human resources coordinator; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Michael Stamper, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) rep.

The agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert.

The Apr. 7 meeting minutes were approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer. There were no items on the consent agenda for the Apr. 7 meeting.

The Apr. 20 consent agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert. The consent agenda will be unredacted in a period of two weeks. The following resolution was approved from the consent agenda:

Res. 26-121 REDACTED is approved for an increase the Level 5 pay scale at his current step due to obtaining a Master of Arts in Mathematics Education from Western Carolina University effective March 26, 2026.

In good news, Girty shared that CCS is strengthening their partnership with the Kituwah Preservation and Education Program (KPEP). They will send out a community survey on May 1 to receive feedback on ways to better the language revitalization effort. There will be a focus group held on June 17 for CCS, KPEP, and Cherokee fluent speakers and language learners to discuss the results of the survey. Swimmer remarked that he is interested in attending.

Girty also shared that 24 CCS students are travelling to the swearing-in of EBCI member Anna Ferguson to the North Carolina House of Representatives, 15 of which would be participating as pages on the house floor.

Swimmer shared that several scouting coaches, including University of South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley, were present at a basketball tournament hosted by Under Armour over the weekend where members of the Lady Braves basketball team competed.

In new business, a policy revision for 4040/7310 Staff-Student Relations was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert. A job description update for the Social-Emotional Learning Coordinator was approved as amended, including requiring a bachelor’s degree in education or a related field, with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert.

The board entered closed session at 6:09 p.m.

The next school board meetings are scheduled for May 4 and May 18 in the Central Office Board Room at 4:45 p.m.