This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

Four Indigenous chefs to appear on Chopped, Food Network

In an episode of Chopped on Food Network airing April 21 at 9p.m. ET, four Indigenous chefs will compete before a panel of judges to create a three-course meal based on Indigenous foods. The four chefs are Mariah Gladstone, Blackfeet/Cherokee; Ray Naranjo, Santa Clara Pueblo; Justin Pioche, Navajo; and Jessica Walks First, Menominee.

Read more: ‘Chopped’ goes Indigenous – ICT

NCAI raises concerns over Washington Commanders logo update

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) raised concerns regarding a logo and branding update from the Washington Commanders (previously the Red Skins), that have incorporated design elements like a spear and feather. NCAI says this update attempts to connect the past logo with the present and perpetuates the stereotypes that were undone in the professional football team’s renaming.

Read more: NCAI Raises Concerns as Washington Commanders Unveil Updated Logo and Branding – Native News Online

Eiteljorg Indian Market & Festival coming up in June

The 34th Annual Eiteljorg Indian Market & Festival is coming up June 27-28 hosted by the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art in Indianapolis, Ind. Over 100 American Indian, First Nations and Alaskan Native artists are featured in the market.

Read more: Eiteljorg Indian Market & Festival celebrates Native arts and cultures on June 27-28 – Native News Online