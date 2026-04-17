OBITUARY: Tammy Lee Reed

Tammy Lee Reed, 54, of Sevierville, Tenn., passed away Sunday, April 12, 2026, at her residence after a period of declining health.

Tammy was born on Dec. 8, 1971, in Cherokee, N.C., to Charles Reed and Cindy Reed (Tramper). She will be remembered for her big, beautiful smile and her outgoing personality.

Tammy was predeceased by her father, Charles Reed, and her brothers, Gary Reed and Charles Reed.

Tammy is survived by her beloved husband, Joshua L. Bradley; her mother, Cindy Reed; sons, Michael, Hunter, Jake, and Jeffrey; daughters, Frances, Tamara, Emma, and Kayd; brothers, Danny, Jimmy, and Johnny; sister, Lisa; grandchildren, Thomas, Lauren, Nyra, Leighton, Zoey, Kainen, (Frances) John; and her very special girl, Skylah (Tamara).

A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 at Big Witch Baptist Church, with Rev Ben Reed officiating. Burial will follow at the Reed Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, April 20 at the church, where the body will remain until the service.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.