OBITUARY: Charlotte (Woochie) Crowe George

Charlotte (Woochie) Crowe George, 82, of the Big Y Community, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 14, 2026. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Albert Crow and Regina Elizabeth Welch Crow.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Gene, Gil, Merle, Mary, Marie, Desmond, and Darlene Lossiah; son, Jason “Crowbar” Crow; grandson, Dezmond Crow; and spouse, Billy Ray George.

She is survived by her sons, Danny Crowe of Norman, Okla./Cherokee, N.C., and Bunsey Crowe and wife Trudy of Cherokee, N.C.; grandchildren, Brooke Lossiah, Fabian and Gabe Crowe, Brandon Welch, AJ, Eli, and Aaron Crowe, Aiden Allison, Gage and Trista Welch, Brandi and Briannia Lambert; great grandchildren, Kai, Kale, Natale, Savian, Weston, Cooper, Nox, Nijah, Macie, Kamilla and Lakia, Lennox; and several nieces and nephews.

Woochie worked for many years as a CNA at Cherokee Indian Hospital and later worked as a cook for the Cherokee Central Schools and retired from the Cherokee Boys Club. She also worked as a beautician all of her life. She was a member of Old Antioch Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18 at Old Antioch Baptist Church. Rev. Marty Kilby and Bear Lambert will officiate with burial at Crowe Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, April 17 at Old Antioch Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be grandsons.