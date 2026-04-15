OBITUARY: David Obidiah Swimmer

David Obidiah Swimmer, 51, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

David was born on Dec. 27, 1974 to David Swimmer and Mary Sherrill. He was a graduate of Cherokee High School, class of 1995, where he played football as a Cherokee Brave. He was a fan of all football, especially Texas A&M. He worked in food service at Brio Tuscan Grill in Cherokee.

David was predeceased by his father, David Swimmer; his grandparents, Issac and Dorothy Swimmer; and his aunts, Kina Swimmer and Barbara George.

In addition to his mother, David is survived by his companion, Violet Arch; stepdaughter, Tasha C. Torres (Andress); stepson, Clayton Arch (Heather); brothers, Joshua Swimmer (Ravonda) and Jacob Wolfe; sisters, Henrietta Welch (Scott) and Ashley Swimmer; grandchildren, Michael Rodriguez, Araceli Arch, and Zacchaeus Arch. His grandchildren meant the world to him, bringing him immense happiness. and his faithful fur baby, Roscoe. Several uncles and aunts also survive.

Pallbearers will be the 1995 Cherokee Braves Football team

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 17 at Waterfalls Baptist Church, with Rev. Scott Chekelelee officiating. Burial will be in the Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 16 where the body will remain to await the service hour.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.