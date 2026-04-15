Cherokee Police Commission holds April Meeting; report reveals that several businesses sold alcohol to a minor in undercover operation

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission held their monthly meeting in the Ginger Lynn Welch building on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 14. Chairperson Anita Lossiah called the meeting to order at 12 p.m.

Commissioner Israel Rodriguez led roll call. Commissioners in attendance were Rick Queen (Wayohi, Wolftown), Regina Rosario (Aniwodihi, Painttown), Treasurer Kym Parker (At-Large), Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.), Chairperson Anita Lossiah (Elawodi, Yellowhill), Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), Secretary Israel Rodriguez (At-Large), and Vice Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown).

Guests in attendance were Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Chief of Police Carla Neadeau, CIPD Assistant Chief of Police Josh Taylor, CIPD Attorney Cody White, and One Feather Reporter Brooklyn Brown.

Chief Neadeau provided the monthly CIPD report. She shared that Graham Co. Sheriff’s Office signed a Mutual Aid Agreement with CIPD under the leadership of newly appointed Sheriff Russell Moody. Asst. Chief Taylor shared that CIPD is conducting improvements for the probation division, including sending a probation officer to an Indigenous-ran probation training in Green Bay, Wisc.

Chief Neadeau shared that she attended the Widagalinidisgv nole Wayohi (Big Y and Wolftown) community meeting by request of Wayohi Rep. Bo Crowe and Commissioner Queen to address issues concerning surveillance cameras and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Chief Neadeau said CIPD has not violated HIPAA, and the cameras have been a successful addition to their law enforcement, including helping find three suspects in murder cases.

Tribal Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Agent Norman Reed shared the monthly ALE report. Reed and Asst. Chief Taylor shared that CIPD and ALE have a successful working relationship. Recently, an undercover operation was conducted where an underaged officer went to the businesses of 8 permittees and was served at 7 out of the 8 businesses. Charges are being brought.

The CIPD and ALE reports were accepted unanimously.

White provided a report on behalf of the Office of the Tribal Prosecutor (OTP). Commissioner Rodriguez said he reached out to the OTP and would reach out again to request consistent monthly reports.

White noted that in the last 12 months, there have been 119 domestic violence cases and 61 child abuse cases. White said these numbers are extremely high. Commissioner Rosario asked what the causes were of these elevated cases, and Asst. Chief Taylor said alcoholism, addiction, and generational trauma were root causes.

Asst. Chief Taylor said abuse has been normalized through generations, and often people think abuse must be physical. He said abuse can be verbal, emotional and financial manipulation and control. Asst. Chief Taylor and White shared that abuse often escalates from verbal, to physical, to threats with weapons like firearms, to strangulation, which is a top indicator of lethality.

Asst. Chief Taylor shared that the CIPD has an emotional support dog, Gus, who is undergoing training to sit with and support children who give testimony in cases.

Chief Neadeau shared that next year, a program is starting for officers to make calls to alert schools when a child needs to be “treated with care” due to an incident like arrests, trial, etc.

The commission entered closed session at 1:16 p.m.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12.