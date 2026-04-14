Domestic Violence Program invites community to join “Denim Day”

Submitted by EBCI Public Health and Human Services

CHEROKEE, N.C. – EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Program invites the community to join in “Denim Day”, an annual day of recognition for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Participate by wearing your finest denim in support of victims on Wednesday, April 29. Post and tag “EBCI Domestic Violence – Sexual Assault Program” on Facebook.

Denim Day, held on the last Wednesday of April each year, is about raising awareness about sexual assault and violence and recognition of justice and support for survivors. On April’s Tribal Council session held Thursday, April 2, ᏗᏂᎳᏫᎩ Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) unanimously passed Res. No 62 (2026) of which proclaimed the last Wednesday in April as “Denim Day” to promote awareness and education on the impacts of sexual harassment, abuse, assault, and rape in our communities.

Facts about Sexual Assault:

Every 68 seconds, someone in America is sexually assaulted.

Approximately 1 out of 4 women are raped during their lifetime.

Youth under 18 account for about 44 percent of all reported.

At least 25 percent of women experience sexual harassment in the workplace.

75 percent of harassment victims experience retaliation when they reported.

Indigenous victims suffer disproportionately higher rates of sexual violence than any other group. According to the CDC, “More than two in five non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native and non-Hispanic multiracial women were raped in their lifetime.”

Get involved:

Wear jeans or denim on April 29 to help communicate the message there is no excuse and never an invitation to harass, abuse, assault, and/or rape.

Encourage your friends and family to participate!

Resources:

EBCI 24 Hour Hotline (828)-359-6830

StrongHearts Native Helpline (844)-7NATIVE / (844)-762-8483

The EBCI Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Program is a program within the EBCI Public Health & Human Services Division (EBCI PHHS). The mission of EBCI PHHS is “HONORING our Cherokee community by PROVIDING excellent care, PROMOTING health, and SERVING in a culturally respectful way.” Visit our website at https://phhs.ebci-nsn.gov, and follow EBCI PHHS on Facebook (EBCI Public Health & Human Services Division), Instagram (@ebciphhs), and X (@ebciphhs).