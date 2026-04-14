Cades Cove Vehicle-Free Days begin May 6 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Great Smoky Mountains National Park will offer Cades Cove Vehicle-Free Days every Wednesday from May 6 to Sept. 30. These designated days give pedestrians and cyclists an opportunity to experience the 11-mile Cades Cove Loop Road without motor vehicles.

Reminders for Vehicle-Free Day:

Vehicle-Free Days are popular and parking is limited. Please park only in designated spots to protect pedestrians, cyclists and roadside ecosystems. Remember to purchase a parking tag online, at the Great Smoky Mountains Welcome Center in Townsend or at fee kiosks at the Townsend Wye or Cades Cove before parking.

Avoid the morning rush by arriving in the afternoon. If there is no parking available in the morning, you will need to leave and return later. The park may ticket or tow illegally parked vehicles.

Only bikes (including Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes) are allowed. No scooters, skateboards or other non-motorized vehicles are permitted. Wear a helmet if you are biking, and follow the posted 20 mile per hour speed limit.

Come prepared. The Cades Cove Loop Road has lots of hills and little tree cover. Pack plenty of snacks, water and a first aid kit. There is no cell service, so plan accordingly. Cyclists should bring a toolkit that includes spare inner tubes, pumps, tire levers and a multi-tool. Weather can also be unpredictable, so pack a rain jacket and dress appropriately for the temperature.

Vehicle-free Wednesdays were first implemented in 2020, although there have been vehicle free opportunities—such as vehicle-free mornings—for pedestrians and cyclists in Cades Cove for over 40 years. Since expanding the vehicle-free period to a full day, runners, walkers and cyclists have enjoyed experiencing Cades Cove Loop at a more relaxed pace.

Learn more about vehicle-free days.