Tribal member releases new titles in “Angelina the Adventure Cat” book series

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Maria E. Lyons, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is expanding on a book series based on her beloved Maine Coon cat, Angelina.

Two new titles have come out recently including: “Angelina the Adventure Cat and the Secret of Moonberry Hollow” and “Angelina the Adventure Cat and the Moon Watch Night” which introduces Angelina’s real-life brother, Solomon. An “Angelina the Adventure Cat” coloring book was also released recently.

Lyons commented, “We have been incredibly blessed by the growth of the Angelina the Adventure Cat series, and the support from the community continues to amaze me. One of the most exciting developments has been the response to our live readings and book signings. Barnes & Noble has been wonderfully supportive.

We’re also excited to be expanding into other local venues. On April 25, we’ll be at Sassafras on Main in Waynesville for a family-friendly storytime and signing event, with readings scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., along with time for signings and photos in between. It’s especially meaningful to continue bringing Angelina’s stories into places that already have such a strong connection with families and children.”

Lyons has future plans for the series. “In addition to live events, we’re continuing to grow the Angelina brand through new books, the coloring book, and other creative projects. Long term, my vision is to build Angelina into a recognizable children’s brand that inspires imagination, adventure, and a love for animals in young readers everywhere.”

She is excited about the coloring book and noted, “The coloring book came about because so many families and children at book signings kept asking for more Angelina-themed activities beyond the storybooks. Parents would tell me their children loved the illustrations so much they wished they could color Angelina themselves, so I knew there was a demand for something interactive and creative.

I also wanted to create something that encourages children to step away from screens for a little while. In today’s world, so many kids spend their free time on phones, tablets, and electronics, and I wanted to offer something that helps bring them back to simple childhood joys—using their imagination, being creative, coloring, and enjoying life the way kids are meant to.”

Lyons added, “As a graphic artist myself with over 30 years of design experience, I personally designed and illustrated the coloring book. It has been incredibly rewarding to combine my love of art, storytelling, and creativity into something families can enjoy together while encouraging hands-on play and imagination.”

She noted that Solomon has become “a beloved little sidekick” in the series. “He and Angelina actually look very similar physically—both are beautiful Maine Coons with fluffy coats and big personalities—but their temperaments are quite different. Angelina is confident and poised, carrying herself like the queen she knows she is. She has always had a calm, intelligent spirit and seems to understand everything going on around her. Solomon, on the other hand, is our playful, mischievous little brother. He is full of kitten energy, curiosity, and comedy. Where Angelina is graceful and polished, Solomon is silly and adventurous in a more chaotic way. Together, they create the perfect balance, and readers have really fallen in love with watching their sibling dynamic grow.”

Fans of the series can look forward to a new release this fall. “The Christmas book I’m working on is titled “Angelina the Adventure Cat and the Winter Whisker Wind”. This story is part of the Angelina the Adventure Cat world set in Whiskerwink Garden, where Angelina once again joins her squirrel fairy friend, Mistleaf, whom readers first met in the original books.

In this winter adventure, Angelina finds herself in Whiskerwink just before Christmas, helping Mistleaf restore light to the garden during the magical winter season. It is a beautiful, whimsical story filled with friendship, wonder, and holiday magic that expands the enchanting world of Whiskerwink even further. It will also carry a gentle Christian undertone, reflecting themes of light, hope, and the deeper meaning of the Christmas season. The book is planned for release in Fall 2026, just in time for the Christmas season.”

Lyons is very appreciative of the support she has been shown. “I remain deeply grateful that all of this began with simply sharing the story of my real-life best friend, Angelina, and watching others fall in love with her just as much as I have.”

For more information, visit http://www.angelinatheadventurecat.com, and you can follow Angelina on Instagram @angelina_the_adventure_cat.