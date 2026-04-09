Great Smoky Mountains National Park begins 2026 Season of Adaptive Programming 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin its 2026 season of adaptive programming this spring with ranger‑led experiences designed for visitors with limited mobility and their families.

This year’s lineup includes hiking, biking, fly fishing and one overnight backcountry camping trip:

May 9: Fly fishing with Trout Unlimited (Tennessee)

June 5: Night hike on Little River Trail (Tennessee)

June 20: Hike on the Oconaluftee River Trail (North Carolina)

July 11: Bike Deep Creek and Indian Creek Trails (North Carolina)

Sept. 16: Bike Cades Cove Loop (Tennessee)

Sept. 26-27: Hike Cooper Road Trail and camp at backcountry campsite #1 (Tennessee)

Oct. 24: Hike on Porter’s Creek Trail (Tennessee)

Great Smoky Mountains National Park has offered adaptive ranger-led experiences since 2023 in collaboration with Catalyst Sports, Knox County and Friends of the Smokies. This year’s programming includes a fishing experience in collaboration with Trout Unlimited.

Register for the programs and find more information at Catalyst Sports. Participants must register to ensure equipment and volunteers are available for the programs. Catalyst Sports provides a variety of equipment for participants who do not have their own adaptive equipment to use during the programs.

In addition to these scheduled programs, four GRIT Freedom Chairs, a type of manual off-road wheelchair, will be available for visitors to check out free of charge for use on select park trails. Adult and child-sized chairs are available for individuals with core body strength and head control. Visit the park website for information on trail accessibility and trip planning.

Volunteering for adaptive programs

Opportunities for visitors of all abilities are made possible with the help of volunteers. If you would like to receive adaptive equipment volunteer training, email Ranger Katie Corrigan to register for the May 20 training.