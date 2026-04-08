OBITUARY: Martha Walkingstick Sampson

Martha Walkingstick Sampson, 66 of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2026, at Mission Hospital.

Martha was born in Cherokee, N.C., on Feb. 1, 1960, to the late Russell Walkingstick and Annie Arch. She worked at McDonald’s for many years, where she made lots of friends. She also devoted many years to working with children in the community at The Dora Reed Daycare Center and Cherokee Elementary School. Additionally, she worked at the Unto These Hills Outdoor Drama for 49 years as a crowd scene actress, costume designer, and manager.

She lived a life that touched many hearts through her kindness and motherly love. She will be deeply missed by her family, many friends, and everyone who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Martha was predeceased by her grandson, McKinnley Shuler; her brothers, Allen Walkingstick, Wilson Walkingstick, and Mike Walkingstick; and her sister, Juanita Hornbuckle; and her close friends, Carolyn Bird, Shirley West Welch, and Linda Crowe.

Martha is survived by her children, Austin (Sarah) Sampson, April Shuler, and Alyssa (Kyle) Streets, all of Cherokee. She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret (PeeWee) Walkingstick and Melinda (Agustin) Walkingstick, as well as Aunt Lizzie Hull. Martha leaves behind seven grandchildren, Faith Shuler, Hailey Owle, Ahnewake Streets, Tili Streets, Matthias Crow, Waleli Crow, and Damion Lossiah. She had many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly.

A visitation is scheduled at Goose Creek Baptist Church from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 10. This will be followed by a graveside service at Birdtown Cemetery, with Pastor David Lotts officiating.

Pallbearers will be Austin Sampson, Kurt Stewart, Stanley Ledford, Woody Walkingstick, Stephan Walkingstick, Matthias Crow, and James Plummer.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.