New Enrollees of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (Oct. 1, 2025 – March 31, 2026)

This is a list of new enrollees of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who were officially enrolled between October 1, 2025-March 31, 2026, who, unless otherwise prohibited by law, are eligible to receive a per capita distribution of distributable net gaming revenue for the period of Oct. 1, 2025-March 31, 2026. This list is being published according to Cherokee Code Section 16C-4.

Ellieana Alice-Mae Aguillon

Sofia Mayeli Muzzammil Muhammad Al Zubair

Augustus Keith Aldridge

Kennedy Jamar Allison

Everett Bear Anderson

Kaison Drevan Armachain

Liberty Anai Arneach

Lainey Mae Autrey

Amelia Jean Barlow

Daxon Leandro-Oocumma Bartlow

Atreus Kanoa Bell

Adah Marie Berryman

Elena Hope Bird

Johnn Nathaniel Bird

Oaklee Haize Blankenship

Acadian Mathius Blanton

Gianna Grace Bradley

Jackson Isaiah Bradley

Rebekah River Bredstrup

Evangeline Amelia Brimmer

Tohi Lee Bryson

Nova Rain Calangan Swayney

Kimberly Caouette

Journey Mickenly Chiltoskie

Ralphio Cristiano Classe

Kal-El Anidohi Climbingbear

Knox Lee Thomas Cochran

Lander Thomas Cole

Rowan James Howard Collins

Angelo Salatiel Corral

Noah Nathaniel Crowe

Samuel Arlo Denzer

Roman Axel Dillard

Macie Rosslyn Dorr

Paxton James Duda

Naomi Jean Effler

Ellie Mae Ensley

Amari Koa Espinoza

Luka Koa Evans

Melody Joy French

Kiana Amelia Galanick

Elijah Diamond Garcia

Ezra Carson Gosnell

Vivian Lane Griffith

Stella Christine Henry

Violet Marie Henry

Lena Rose Hornbuckle

Elowyn Yona Howard

Robert Ambrose Huskey

Charles Jrue Jackson

Keaton Dostoni Jackson

Gianna Gwen Johnson French

Genesis Cole Johnson

Brayleigh Iris Jones

Troy Dean Jones

Kainen Dean Jumper

Brewer Blaine Junaluska

Alana Grace Kapileo

Hailey Ruth Kemp

Saylor Tennille Ketzler

Rubi Cylas-Blake Klein

Vernon Wudeligi James Lane

Alpha Rogue Ledford

Valerie May Little

Alina Marie Littlejohn

Aria Lovey Littlejohn

Azalea Isabella Littlejohn

Obadiah Aneaus Littlejohn

James Noah Long

Pablo Ezequiel Lozano Wolfe

Demeriah No-Gwi-Shi Ma-Ga-Yi

Lilyana Naomi Malloy

Thrasher Guy Maney

Suede Kaius McCoy

Zaiel Meza

Olivia Grace Miley

Na-Nu Lo-Si Miller

Charlie Gray Millsaps

Oliver Hughes Murray

Benni-Lu Blu Owle

Indy Lou Owle

Cheyenne Rose Palmer

Elena Martha Paxton

Jayme Kariece-Oocumma Penland

Asgiyayi Keya Perkins-Ledford

Victoria Rose Phillips

Gustaver Alvin-Rex Pitman

Jackie James Powell

Jaxon Edward Thomas Queen

Taraji Carlotta Elikai Queen

Amiri Zya Radford

Jaxxon Cash Ramsey

Isla-Mae Noelle Rattler

Kenyan Tank Rattler

Zayden Blaize Rattler

Payton Cierra Rattler-Welch

Aileen Jaime Reagan

Zeppelin Grey Rose

Chosen Ditlihi Ruff

Dwayne Awohali Ruff, III

Waylon Taylor Salazar

Danni Johanna Saylor

Raelynn Atsila Scarborough

Melanie Grace Shive

Kevayla Michelle Simmons

Legend Omari Simmons

Alahnie Sarah Smith

Josiah Keith Smith

Usdi Wasoli Smith

William Manley Smith

Oaklyn Amy Smoker

River David Tommy Smoker

Wahya Cornell Spencer

John Gregory Styles

Willow Skye Sutton

Halo Sorren Lyrick Taylor

Jude Meriella Taylor

Nakari Kalai Thompson

Titus Lee Trejo

Nech Allen Tsatoke

Kobah Charginghorse Tushka-Reed

Raelyn Ash Underwood

Evangline Sky Villareal

Asuyedv Adanvdo Walters

Tobi Joe Ward

Chenoa Sara Wildcatt

Layla Lee Williams

Lily Kate Williams

Haven Reign Wirth

Zahra Arlouine Wolfe

Everett Timothy Daniel Wright

Grayson David Wright

Leo Grayson Yates

Eleanor Ernestine Younce

Conner Allen Young