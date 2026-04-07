New Enrollees of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (Oct. 1, 2025 – March 31, 2026)

This is a list of new enrollees of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who were officially enrolled between October 1, 2025-March 31, 2026, who, unless otherwise prohibited by law, are eligible to receive a per capita distribution of distributable net gaming revenue for the period of Oct. 1, 2025-March 31, 2026. This list is being published according to Cherokee Code Section 16C-4.
Ellieana Alice-Mae Aguillon
Sofia Mayeli Muzzammil Muhammad Al Zubair
Augustus Keith Aldridge
Kennedy Jamar Allison
Everett Bear Anderson
Kaison Drevan Armachain
Liberty Anai Arneach
Lainey Mae Autrey
Amelia Jean Barlow
Daxon Leandro-Oocumma Bartlow
Atreus Kanoa Bell
Adah Marie Berryman
Elena Hope Bird
Johnn Nathaniel Bird
Oaklee Haize Blankenship
Acadian Mathius Blanton
Gianna Grace Bradley
Jackson Isaiah Bradley
Rebekah River Bredstrup
Evangeline Amelia Brimmer
Tohi Lee Bryson
Nova Rain Calangan Swayney
Kimberly Caouette
Journey Mickenly Chiltoskie
Ralphio Cristiano Classe
Kal-El Anidohi Climbingbear
Knox Lee Thomas Cochran
Lander Thomas Cole
Rowan James Howard Collins
Angelo Salatiel Corral
Noah Nathaniel Crowe
Samuel Arlo Denzer
Roman Axel Dillard
Macie Rosslyn Dorr
Paxton James Duda
Naomi Jean Effler
Ellie Mae Ensley
Amari Koa Espinoza
Luka Koa Evans
Melody Joy French
Kiana Amelia Galanick
Elijah Diamond Garcia
Ezra Carson Gosnell
Vivian Lane Griffith
Stella Christine Henry
Violet Marie Henry
Lena Rose Hornbuckle
Elowyn Yona Howard
Robert Ambrose Huskey
Charles Jrue Jackson
Keaton Dostoni Jackson
Gianna Gwen Johnson French
Genesis Cole Johnson
Brayleigh Iris Jones
Troy Dean Jones
Kainen Dean Jumper
Brewer Blaine Junaluska
Alana Grace Kapileo
Hailey Ruth Kemp
Saylor Tennille Ketzler
Rubi Cylas-Blake Klein
Vernon Wudeligi James Lane
Alpha Rogue Ledford
Valerie May Little
Alina Marie Littlejohn
Aria Lovey Littlejohn
Azalea Isabella Littlejohn
Obadiah Aneaus Littlejohn
James Noah Long
Pablo Ezequiel Lozano Wolfe
Demeriah No-Gwi-Shi Ma-Ga-Yi
Lilyana Naomi Malloy
Thrasher Guy Maney
Suede Kaius McCoy
Zaiel Meza
Olivia Grace Miley
Na-Nu Lo-Si Miller
Charlie Gray Millsaps
Oliver Hughes Murray
Benni-Lu Blu Owle
Indy Lou Owle
Cheyenne Rose Palmer
Elena Martha Paxton
Jayme Kariece-Oocumma Penland
Asgiyayi Keya Perkins-Ledford
Victoria Rose Phillips
Gustaver Alvin-Rex Pitman
Jackie James Powell
Jaxon Edward Thomas Queen
Taraji Carlotta Elikai Queen
Amiri Zya Radford
Jaxxon Cash Ramsey
Isla-Mae Noelle Rattler
Kenyan Tank Rattler
Zayden Blaize Rattler
Payton Cierra Rattler-Welch
Aileen Jaime Reagan
Zeppelin Grey Rose
Chosen Ditlihi Ruff
Dwayne Awohali Ruff, III
Waylon Taylor Salazar
Danni Johanna Saylor
Raelynn Atsila Scarborough
Melanie Grace Shive
Kevayla Michelle Simmons
Legend Omari Simmons
Alahnie Sarah Smith
Josiah Keith Smith
Usdi Wasoli Smith
William Manley Smith
Oaklyn Amy Smoker
River David Tommy Smoker
Wahya Cornell Spencer
John Gregory Styles
Willow Skye Sutton
Halo Sorren Lyrick Taylor
Jude Meriella Taylor
Nakari Kalai Thompson
Titus Lee Trejo
Nech Allen Tsatoke
Kobah Charginghorse Tushka-Reed
Raelyn Ash Underwood
Evangline Sky Villareal
Asuyedv Adanvdo Walters
Tobi Joe Ward
Chenoa Sara Wildcatt
Layla Lee Williams
Lily Kate Williams
Haven Reign Wirth
Zahra Arlouine Wolfe
Everett Timothy Daniel Wright
Grayson David Wright
Leo Grayson Yates
Eleanor Ernestine Younce
Conner Allen Young