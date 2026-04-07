National Park Service requests public input on proposed Oconaluftee River Trail improvements 

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—The National Park Service is seeking public input on proposed improvements to the Oconaluftee River Trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Through this project, the park would improve connectivity with the gateway community of Cherokee, increase accessibility, repair riverbank erosion and enhance safety and the visitor experience. The NPS will accept comments through April 22.

The Oconaluftee River Trail is a 1.6-mile-long pedestrian and bike trail that connects the park’s Oconaluftee Visitor Center and Mountain Farm Museum to downtown Cherokee. More than 100,000 people use the trail each year.

Proposed trail improvements include:

Improving accessibility and trail surface durability

Restoring approximately 275 feet of eroded bank along the Oconaluftee River

Replacing or repairing four existing footbridges

Building an accessible riverside viewing area along the Oconaluftee River

Creating a new connection between the park and Cherokee by building a trail from the Oconaluftee River Trail to Saunooke Bridge Road

Public input will inform planning, designing, and compliance to account for factors such as natural resources and cultural resources. Work on some or all the proposed improvements could begin in late 2026 or 2027. The park anticipates a series of partial and full trail closures to accomplish the work, which is estimated to take 12 months to complete.

How to comment:

The preferred manner for providing comments is via an online form through the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website. From the project website (https://parkplanning.nps.gov/ORT), navigate the menu on the left-hand side of the page to “Open for Comment,” then open the “Oconaluftee River Trail” folder. Background materials are at the site, and the green “Comment Now” button links to the online form.

Comments can also be submitted in writing and postmarked by April 22 to:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

ATTN: Oconaluftee River Trail Project

107 Park Headquarters Rd, Gatlinburg, TN 37738