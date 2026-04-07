Deceased EBCI tribal members (Oct. 1, 2025 – March 31, 2026)

This is a list of deceased members of the tribe whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period of Oct. 1, 2025-March 31, 2026, pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.

This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed fiduciary, affiant, executor or administrator of the estate. These documents must be received within one year of the date of death. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, POB 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.

Each person is shown with their date of death, full name and executor(s):

10/2/25 Ken Maynard Ladd

10/2/25 James Marvin Johnson, Executor Alberta A. Printup-Johnson

10/5/25 Robert Stanley Taylor, Executor Debbie Taylor

10/11/25 Melvin Anthony Driver

10/14/25 Michael William Rhinehart

10/15/25 Debra Anne Queen

10/15/25 Mianna Louise Luther, Executor Victor Wildcatt

10/17/25 Hattie Elizabeth Panther

10/17/25 Esther Delena McCoy

10/20/25 Maria Arch, Executor Dylan Saunooke

10/23/25 Claudia Ann Platero

10/30/25 Brina Lorise Blauvelt

11/1/25 Regina D. Cummings, Executor Brooks A. Holstein

11/5/25 Michael Farriday Lambert, Executor Scott Lambert

11/11/25 Carl Ray McCoy, Executor Sharon Biddle McCoy

11/17/25 Harland Lavern Squirrel

11/28/25 Evelyn Minor

11/30/25 Loralei Ray-Ann Owle

12/2/25 General Benjamin Grant

12/7/25 Steven Kyle Sutton, Executor Kelly Jean Sutton

12/8/25 Irvin Phillip Owle

12/12/25 Edna Vera Goshorn, Executor Donna Beck

12/15/25 Terri Lehua Harrison

12/17/25 Gregory Dean Bradley, Jr.

12/19/25 Shannon Brent Powers

12/19/25 Thomas Joseph Haigler

12/20/25 James Richard Walkingstick

12/22/25 Noahndria Larayne Walker

12/24/25 Thomas Eugene Pheasant, Jr.

12/25/25 Leonard Elmer Lossiah

12/25/25 Eugenia Guess, Executor Brian Wilson Thompson

12/28/25 Jerry Lynn Baumgardner

12/31/25 Una Lea Sampson

12/31/25 Richard Ben Wike, Jr.

1/5/26 Byron Jase Locust

1/7/26 Jonathan Hugh Easter, Executor Nanci Easter

1/9/26 Linda Joyce Hafley

1/10/26 John Wesley Raby, Executor Jerry Raby

1/11/26 Donald Lee Swimmer

1/12/26 Rowena Tolley

1/13/26 Viola Golinda Lane

1/15/26 Edward Frank Smith, Executor Rosario Smith

1/17/26 Amanda Sue Lambert

1/18/26 Richard Joseph Meuse, Jr., Executor Cynthia A. Meuse

1/31/26 Jack Allen Lambert, Executor Becky Lambert

2/4/26 Paul Ferree Hornbuckle, Sr., Executor Mary Ann Hornbuckle

2/9/26 Gary French

2/17/26 James Matt Barnes, Executor Jordan Price

2/18/26 Dawn L’Ree Cline, Executor Constance Cline

2/27/26 Rebecca Hillane Lambert

2/28/26 Dawson Adam Wilnoty

2/28/26 Rebecca Suzanne Crowe

3/4/26 Bambi Lynn Sneed, Executor James Sneed

3/10/26 Donald Allan Brady

3/15/26 Billy Eugene Bradley

3/18/26 Marlene Teresa Bird

3/18/26 David Edward Catolster

3/19/26 Deborah Ann Littlejohn

3/20/26 Tommie Sue Lossiah

3/21/26 River Waya Tharp

3/23/26 Jeanette Ann Walkingstick

3/25/26 Braydon Thomas George