Deceased EBCI tribal members (Oct. 1, 2025 – March 31, 2026)

This is a list of deceased members of the tribe whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period of Oct. 1, 2025-March 31, 2026, pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.
This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed fiduciary, affiant, executor or administrator of the estate. These documents must be received within one year of the date of death. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, POB 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.
Each person is shown with their date of death, full name and executor(s):
10/2/25 Ken Maynard Ladd
10/2/25 James Marvin Johnson, Executor Alberta A. Printup-Johnson
10/5/25 Robert Stanley Taylor, Executor Debbie Taylor
10/11/25 Melvin Anthony Driver
10/14/25 Michael William Rhinehart
10/15/25 Debra Anne Queen
10/15/25 Mianna Louise Luther, Executor Victor Wildcatt
10/17/25 Hattie Elizabeth Panther
10/17/25 Esther Delena McCoy
10/20/25 Maria Arch, Executor Dylan Saunooke
10/23/25 Claudia Ann Platero
10/30/25 Brina Lorise Blauvelt
11/1/25 Regina D. Cummings, Executor Brooks A. Holstein
11/5/25 Michael Farriday Lambert, Executor Scott Lambert
11/11/25 Carl Ray McCoy, Executor Sharon Biddle McCoy
11/17/25 Harland Lavern Squirrel
11/28/25 Evelyn Minor
11/30/25 Loralei Ray-Ann Owle
12/2/25 General Benjamin Grant
12/7/25 Steven Kyle Sutton, Executor Kelly Jean Sutton
12/8/25 Irvin Phillip Owle
12/12/25 Edna Vera Goshorn, Executor Donna Beck
12/15/25 Terri Lehua Harrison
12/17/25 Gregory Dean Bradley, Jr.
12/19/25 Shannon Brent Powers
12/19/25 Thomas Joseph Haigler
12/20/25 James Richard Walkingstick
12/22/25 Noahndria Larayne Walker
12/24/25 Thomas Eugene Pheasant, Jr.
12/25/25 Leonard Elmer Lossiah
12/25/25 Eugenia Guess, Executor Brian Wilson Thompson
12/28/25 Jerry Lynn Baumgardner
12/31/25 Una Lea Sampson
12/31/25 Richard Ben Wike, Jr.
1/5/26 Byron Jase Locust
1/7/26 Jonathan Hugh Easter, Executor Nanci Easter
1/9/26 Linda Joyce Hafley
1/10/26 John Wesley Raby, Executor Jerry Raby
1/11/26 Donald Lee Swimmer
1/12/26 Rowena Tolley
1/13/26 Viola Golinda Lane
1/15/26 Edward Frank Smith, Executor Rosario Smith
1/17/26 Amanda Sue Lambert
1/18/26 Richard Joseph Meuse, Jr., Executor Cynthia A. Meuse
1/31/26 Jack Allen Lambert, Executor Becky Lambert
2/4/26 Paul Ferree Hornbuckle, Sr., Executor Mary Ann Hornbuckle
2/9/26 Gary French
2/17/26 James Matt Barnes, Executor Jordan Price
2/18/26 Dawn L’Ree Cline, Executor Constance Cline
2/27/26 Rebecca Hillane Lambert
2/28/26 Dawson Adam Wilnoty
2/28/26 Rebecca Suzanne Crowe
3/4/26 Bambi Lynn Sneed, Executor James Sneed
3/10/26 Donald Allan Brady
3/15/26 Billy Eugene Bradley
3/18/26 Marlene Teresa Bird
3/18/26 David Edward Catolster
3/19/26 Deborah Ann Littlejohn
3/20/26 Tommie Sue Lossiah
3/21/26 River Waya Tharp
3/23/26 Jeanette Ann Walkingstick
3/25/26 Braydon Thomas George