Yates named director of WCU Cherokee Center

Submitted by Western Carolina University

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Western Carolina University has appointed Shalana Yates as director of the Cherokee Center, bringing to the role a strong background in nonprofit operations, tribal government, and leadership.

Yates is a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a proud WCU alumna. She holds an associate degree in entrepreneurship from Southwestern Community College, a bachelor’s degree in business administration and law from WCU, and a master’s degree in business law and compliance from Wake Forest University’s global program. She is currently pursuing a Juris Doctor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in Minnesota.

In addition to her academic work, Yates was recently elected co-president of the Native American Law Student Association, the largest affinity group at Mitchell Hamline. Through that role, she has focused on mentorship and leadership development, work that closely aligns with her vision for the Cherokee Center.

“I’m excited to return to Western Carolina University in a role that allows me to serve students while strengthening connections between the university and the Cherokee community,” Yates said. “My focus is on building meaningful partnerships, expanding opportunities for students, and creating spaces where students and community members feel supported and connected.”

WCU Provost Richard Starnes said Yates brings the right blend of professional experience, academic preparation, and community-centered leadership to the role.

“Shalana has a deep understanding of the unique relationship between Western Carolina University and the EBCI,” Starnes said. “Her commitment to student success, mentorship, and community partnership will strengthen the important work of the Cherokee Center and expand opportunities for the students and communities we serve.”

Yates brings experience in nonprofit organizations, operations management, and tribal government, positioning her to help advance the Cherokee Center’s mission of fostering engagement, mentorship, and cultural education. As director, she will work closely with students, faculty, staff, and community partners to strengthen relationships between WCU and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, while supporting student success and community involvement.

A key priority for Yates will be strengthening partnerships within the university and across the region to expand educational and professional opportunities. She also plans to support mentorship initiatives and cultural engagement efforts that connect students with the broader community.

“The Cherokee Center plays a vital role in connecting Western Carolina University with the region and its people,” Yates said. “I look forward to leading through collaboration and community involvement, and to helping build bridges that benefit students and community members alike.”

The Cherokee Center serves as a hub for partnership, engagement, and education, supporting relationships between Western Carolina University and tribal and regional communities. Yates will assume her role as director effective immediately.