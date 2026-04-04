OBITUARY: Lloyd Knowles Arneach Sr.

Lloyd Knowles Arneach Sr., born Oct. 6, 1943, to Francis Newman Arneach and Roberta Mollie Gloyne, passed away on Friday, April 4, 2026.

Lloyd grew up in the Elawodi (Yellowhill) community of the Qualla Boundary. As a youth, he spent time at his grandmother Arneach’s and grandmother Lula’s homes, where he enjoyed listening to wrestling on the radio. When he was a young teenager, a neighbor, Mrs. Mary Ulmer Chiltoskie, took him and other Cherokee youths to share Cherokee stories with surrounding communities—an experience that planted a seed that would later grow.

Although he found that college was not his path, a summer session at Mars Hill College changed his life when he met the love of his life, Charlotte Cleveland. Soon after, he joined the United States Air Force. While serving, he qualified for and competed in the United States Air Force Olympic Trials for the 1964 Olympics. While stationed in Washington, D.C., Lloyd and Charlotte began their life together. After serving in Vietnam, they eventually settled in Kennesaw, Ga. Lloyd built a career in computer programming, working at AT&T until his retirement.

Around 1989, he was approached by folklorist Dr. John Burrison of Georgia State University to contribute a chapter to the book “Storytellers: Folktales and Legends from the South”, sharing Cherokee stories as part of a collection of traditional voices from across the region. Following its publication, he was invited to join the Southern Order of Storytellers and began sharing Cherokee stories professionally. Earlier, in the 1970s, Lloyd traveled to schools to teach Cherokee history, crafts, and weaponry. Over time, his storytelling took him far beyond his community—from the opening of the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., to Texas, the Kennedy Center, and into Canada. With his black hat and ribbon shirts, many of which were made by Henri Gloyne and the late Arlene Reagan, he left a lasting impression wherever he went.

During the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, Lloyd served as a Cherokee consultant for the Festival of Fires, helping organize a major cultural event that brought Native artists and traditions to an international audience. He also played a role in coordinating the ceremonial run of Cherokee runners who carried a sacred flame from Cherokee, N.C. to Georgia, symbolizing the continuity of Cherokee heritage. The event culminated with Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills lighting the flame to open the festival, creating a powerful and lasting tribute to Native culture. In recognition of his lifetime of contributions and service, he was nominated by Scott Brings Plenty and commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel in 2025, the highest civilian honor awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He had a deep love for anetso (stickball), beginning to play with the men at age 14. Lloyd will be remembered for his voice, his stories, and the way he carried his Cherokee heritage with pride wherever he went.

In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Charlotte Harrison Cleveland Arneach; his brother-in-law, Lindsay Cleveland; and his stepsister, Carolyn Henry Queen.

He is survived by his son, Lloyd Arneach Jr. (Tari), and his daughter, Dawn Arneach; his grandchildren, Cheyenne Arneach, Landon (Luci) French, William Arneach, Sam (Samantha) Arneach, and Sandra Arneach; and his great-grandchildren, Tanin Newman Arneach, Daliliah Arneach, Gabriela French, Petey Arneach, Emmalynn Arneach, Evee Arneach, and Eloise Arneach. He is also survived by his sister, Tami (Dave) Hogner; his niece, Jessica Hogner; and his nephew, Aaron (Terri) Hogner; along with great-nieces and great-nephews Jayce Daniels, Tyce Hogner, Lexi Daniels, Lolo Hogner, Lyric Hogner, and Em’ree Dickson. He is further survived by his stepbrother, Ralph (Joan) Henry. He leaves behind many special friends, including Michalyn Palmer, Francesca Craig, Miami Lively, Ernie and Sonja LaPointe, Wilbur Paul, Flo Mizell Smiley, and Deborah Hobby.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Yellowhill Community Building, 918 Acquoni Road, Cherokee, NC 28719. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m., with the service to follow at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. A military graveside service will be conducted by the US Air Force and Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post #143.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons and close family friends.

The family asks that you wear your Billy Jack black hat if you have it, and your team jersey if you played stickball.

Long House Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.