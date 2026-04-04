OBITUARY: Clara Saunooke

Nov. 26, 1940 – March 31, 2026

Clara Saunooke, a dedicated sister, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished member of the Bird Town community, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 31, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and service.

Born in Santo Domingo, New Mexico, Clara carried the warmth and spirit of her hometown with her throughout her life. After graduating from high school, she felt called to care for others, which led her to a career in nursing. She served her patients with skill, kindness, and steady dedication, offering comfort in moments of fear and hope in times of uncertainty. Clara gave up her career to tend to her family, which she and Sam started. Once the three children began attending school, she continued her passion for helping others by working in the public school system, assisting students both in and out of the classroom. Besides caring for her family, Clara was a devoted Sunday school teacher. She found great fulfillment in sharing her faith and guiding young hearts with patience and kindness. Her kindness, wisdom, and steady presence left a lasting impression on many children and families. Clara was well-liked and highly respected in her community. Known for her generous spirit, warm smile, and listening ear, she formed friendships that lasted for decades. Whether through her work, her church, or her neighborhood, she quietly and meaningfully touched many lives. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Clara’s life was a testament to service, faith, and family – a legacy that will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind. If you knew Clara, you would know the peace she had in her heart. If you don’t know this peace, look to Matthew 7:7-8: “Ask and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock and the door will be open to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds. And to the one who knocks, the door will be open.

Clara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam Saunooke; her daughter, Lila Saunooke; her brothers, Pete, Delphine, and Luis Bird; and her sister, Josie Garcia, all of whom she held close to her heart. Although she faced deep loss, her faith and dedication to family sustained her.

She is survived by her brothers, Joe and Martin Bird and her sister, Marie Tenerio, as well as two sons, Daniel and David Saunooke, who were the pride and joy of her life. She also leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Terri Saunooke, whom she loved as her own. Clara’s legacy continues through her treasured grandchildren, Davey Saunooke and granddaughter-in-law Lauren Saunooke; Brenna Saunooke and grandson-in-law Michael Carretero; Peyton Saunooke; and her great-grandson, Sterling Saunooke, who brought her immeasurable happiness in her later years.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 at Long House Funeral Home Chapel in Cherokee, N.C., with Rev. Merritt Youngdeer officiating. Burial will follow at Partridge Cemetery in Cherokee, NC. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 6 at Long House Funeral Home Chapel.

Long House Funeral Service, Cherokee, N.C., is in charge of arrangements.