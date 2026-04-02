OBITUARY: Harold Luther Coleman

Harold Luther Coleman, 86, born Sept. 3, 1939 was called home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. He is, and will always be, best known as Papaw. Harold was the son of the late Bailey and Myrtle Coleman of Grape Creek. He was born, raised, and was a lifelong resident of Cherokee County. He was also preceded in death by his only brother, Steve Coleman.

Harold was a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, as well as a member of Cherokee Masonic Lodge #146, Scottish Rite, and was a Shriner. He was a United States Army and Army National Guard Veteran who served his country proudly. He was a ranger with the N.C. Forest Service for 30 years until he retired. Harold was one of the founding members of the Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department, where he served for decades. He was also a charter member of the Cherokee County Indian Community Club.

He loved his Lord, reading the word, spoiling grandkids rotten, storytelling, Braves baseball and of course his dog, Heidi.

He and his wife, Jean, were married for 53 years and built a life on hard work, raising kids, and helping anyone who needed it. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Pam and husband, Tom, Bruce and wife, Laura, Sherry and husband, Barry and Marty and wife, Donna; Harold’s seven grandchildren, three of whom he raised, Scott and wife, Brandy, Jake and wife, Amanda, Josh and wife, Lindsey, Michelle and husband, Bryan, Michael and wife, Megan, Karlee and husband, Adam, and Colby and wife, Riley.

Harold was also the great grandfather of 12 great grands who he loved dearly. In addition to the children he helped raise, there were many others who leaned on and had the privilege of having Harold in their life and that meant so much to him.

Also surviving are Harold’s sisters, Anna Shuler and husband, Marvin, Kay Amos, and Joyce Hogsed and husband, Maynard; as well as many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com