Davy Arch selected as EBCI Beloved Man

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Davy Arch, an elder of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), has been selected as a Beloved Man of the EBCI. Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) passed Res. No. 176 (2026), submitted by the Beloved Committee and which approved the designation, during its regular session on Thursday, April 2.

Kimberly Smith, an EBCI tribal member who serves as the service chair of the EBCI Beloved Committee, said at the beginning of the discussion on Res. No. 163, “Our obligation as the Committee has been fulfilled for the 2025 nomination process and offer to Council the proposal for Davey Arch to be appointed Beloved based on the nomination provided by two EBC citizens, which include multiple letters of support and evidence of Beloved characteristics. The Beloved Committee also included a statement explaining additional research efforts we took, including community input and an in-depth conversation with Davey himself, to ensure Council has substantial information to make a very important decision.”

The resolution making the designation was submitted by EBCI tribal members Driver Blythe and Dawn Arneach. Blythe told Dinilawigi on Thursday, “Behind me is outstanding support from friends, family, historical institutions, and esteemed guests that have come to know Davey Arch through his work, contributions, and preservation of culture and traditions. I cannot say enough about Davey Arch as the artist, and the tribal historical leadership will follow to discuss further on that after I’m done.

Davey has lived a life of giving to others and sharing his wealth of knowledge regarding the Cherokee culture, traditions and history. Through the countless conversations I’ve had with universities, historical institutions, and programs that specifically deal with preserving our culture and history, Davey has shined as a bright star for our Tribe and has done this for 50 years whenever it comes to the contact with these institutions.”

Blythe added, “Davey has given so much in regards to our community. And, through his giving to others and practice with gadugi, Davey has been known to never ask for anything in return. Davey’s teachings regarding our Tribe has been to always help and share our culture at the highest standards not just on the Tribe, but he has educated thousands across the state of North Carolina, the Southeast, the United States, and across the world.

Davey is one of the names who represents what it means to be a Beloved individual.”

Arneach commented, “The reason I put in for this, along with Driver, is my dad, Lloyd Arneach, has always asked ever since Beloved Man Jerry Wolfe passed away, who would step into his shoes? Who do we have that fits that Beloved Man status? And, he always came back to Davey.”

Laura Blythe, an EBCI tribal member and executive co-director for the Cherokee Historical Association, said she has known Arch since she was 15 and became a tour guide at the Oconaluftee Indian Village. “Through this time, I have learned so much from Davey. He has passed so much knowledge down, not only when I was 15, but even last year when he worked with us at the Village to pass down the knowledge to the mentoring program that we have for youth today. He is an integral part of the cultural district, as a cultural bearer. To know Davey is to know selflessness. He has not only given to his community, but his family and to those of us that he’s mentored for decades.”

Amanda McCoy, Qualla Arts and Crafts Mutual, Inc. manager, said, “He was working with the public daily at the Oconaluftee Indian Village teaching the history of our Tribe. He had become a member of Qualla Arts and Crafts and had an exhibition of his work that was organized by the Indian Arts and Crafts Board. Throughout his lifetime as an artist and a keeper of Cherokee history, he has worked with children and adults, teaching different classes such as woodcarving, flintknapping, arrow-making, and the sustainable harvesting of the natural materials that our artisans use in their crafts that we do here historically.”

He was always an advocate of Cherokee art, culture, and the importance of keeping these alive. Everyone has an inner artist and can create, some more than others. The way we as a people, a Tribe, and a culture will be viewed in the future is by the artwork we create today. Davey has been a living example of his own words through his art, storytelling, and willingness to share his knowledge with anyone that he meets.”

Shana Bushyhead Condill, Museum of the Cherokee People executive director, said, “When I think of what it means to be Beloved, the word that comes to my mind, always, is protector. And, Davey is a fierce protector of our arts, culture, and of what it is to be Cherokee. I can think of nobody better for this honor. He’s been a close advocate and ally for us over the years, and with my family personally, and I know that I speak on behalf of everybody at the Museum of the Cherokee People when I say we fully support nominating Davey Arch as a Beloved Man of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.”

Arch himself noted, “It’s very humbling and a great honor to be nominated for this position. As a Beloved, I believe that we are charged with sharing the information that turns into the knowledge that, when used properly, will become the wisdom that has sustained us and helped preserve and perpetuate our culture, that causes us to be Cherokee. This is a job that I feel that I’ve been doing and have loved to do all my life.

I intend to continue the rest of my life in preserving what I know and passing that along to people who, I hope, will continue to pass it along to the future generations. Through our food, our language, our arts, we’re recognized as one of the most powerful people in the world. It’s humbling to be a part of that. I’ve been blessed all my life and I feel that, through the Creator’s blessing, and having me exposed to the opportunities that I’ve had in my life, I’ve been able to reach this point.”

He went on to say, “The Beloved are great people in our Tribe and I hope that I can continue to be a part of that and make you proud of me.”

Dinilawigi took the vote by standing up as a ‘yes’ vote, and those who stood include: Wayohi (Wolftown) Rep. Mike Parker, Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Michael Stamper, Wayohi Rep. Bo Crowe, Taline Gahvsgi (Vice Chairman) David Wolfe, Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee County) Rep. Michael Smoker, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Rep. Boyd Owle, and Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Lavita Hill. Gahvsgi (Chairman) Jim Owle and Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi Rep. Adam Wachacha were absent. Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. Shennelle Feather, Aniwodihi Rep. Shannon Swimmer, and Kolanvyi Rep. Venita Wolfe did not stand.

During the discusssion, Rep. Feather commented, “I have a deep respect for Mr. Arch, but I will be abstaining from this vote because how I was taught in my traditional beliefs is that it’s a Beloved Woman. I just wanted to make sure that I explained that. I’m not against it, but my teachings tell me that way.”

Rep. Swimmer noted, “I know that there are a lot of differing opinions out there in the community. There’s a lot of hesitation, push-back, disagreement about the process and about even the existence of the Beloved Committee. We’ve had discussions at our Community Club in Painttown, and because of those – not because of Davey individually – but just because of the animosity, the disagreements that have arisen around the process of naming someone Beloved, I will not be supporting anyone that comes forward to be named Beloved until that whole process gets worked out to the satisfaction of our community as a whole.”