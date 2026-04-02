Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority announces IDD Preferred Provider Directory to expand services for Community

Submitted by Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA), in partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), is proud to announce the establishment of an IDD Preferred Provider Directory as part of the ongoing Enrichment Center Project. This initiative represents a significant step forward in strengthening services for individuals and families navigating intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and autism within the community.

Expanding on existing services already available at CIHA or through Tribal Programs such as Vocational Opportunities of Cherokee (VOC), which has served individuals with disabilities in the Cherokee community and surrounding areas for more than 50 years, the Preferred Provider Directory identifies trusted partners who deliver essential services designed to support individuals across every stage of life. As the Enrichment Center Project continues to develop to supplement the work VOC provides in areas such as vocational evaluation, supported employment, community living supports, and long-term care services, these providers will work alongside CIHA and the Tribe to expand access to care. In many cases, services will be brought directly into Cherokee, ensuring that individuals and families can receive support closer to home and in a way that reflects the needs and values of the community.

The directory includes a wide range of services aimed at helping individuals live, learn, work, and grow in meaningful ways. These services include in-home and out-of-home respite care, which provide short-term support so caregivers can rest and recharge. Crisis respite services offer immediate assistance during times of heightened stress or emergency.

Families will also have access to Family Navigators, who help guide them through available resources and identify services that best meet their needs. Alternative Family Living options provide opportunities for individuals to live in supportive home environments, while consultative services connect families with experts who can develop tailored care strategies.

Long-term supports and personal care services assist individuals with daily living tasks and help them remain active participants in their communities. Day programs and community integration services focus on building skills, fostering relationships, and encouraging engagement through structured activities.

For those seeking greater independence, supported living and community living services provide guidance with everyday responsibilities such as budgeting, cooking, and navigating public spaces. Research-based treatment options, particularly for individuals with autism, ensure access to proven therapeutic approaches delivered by trained professionals.

Employment and life transition services are also key components of the directory. Supported employment programs help individuals find and maintain meaningful work, while community transition services assist during major life changes, such as moving from school into adulthood.

In addition, specialized services such as music therapy offer alternative pathways for communication and emotional expression, creating opportunities for connection and growth for individuals of all abilities.

This effort reflects a shared commitment between CIHA and the EBCI to build a system of care that is accessible, culturally grounded, and responsive to the community. The long-term vision of the Enrichment Center Project is to address longstanding gaps in services by creating sustainable infrastructure, strengthening partnerships, and expanding local capacity.

For more information about the IDD Preferred Provider Directory and the Enrichment Center Project progress, visit the newly launched dedicated landing page at www.cherokeehospital.org/idd-enrichment-center-project-progress.