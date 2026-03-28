Update on Rabbit Creek and Fox Gap Wildfires

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – On Saturday, March 28, Firefighters continue to actively suppress the Rabbit Creek and Fox Gap wildfires in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Fox Gap Fire is estimated at 112 acres and is 30 percent contained. The Rabbit Creek Fire is approximately 48 acres and is 75 percent contained.

Firefighters are working to suppress both fires in steep, remote terrain. Great Smoky Mountains National Park is receiving assistance from Cherokee National Forest, Nantahala National Forest, and other U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management personnel.

Temporary closures for public safety related to fires include:

Twentymile Trail from the Twentymile Ranger Station to the intersection with Twentymile Loop Trail and Long Hungry Ridge Trail

Backcountry Campsites 16 and 93

Rabbit Creek Trail from Abrams Creek Campground to Hannah Mountain Trail

Cooper Road Trail from Abrams Creek Campground to Little Bottoms Trail

Abrams Creek Campground Road, closed to all visitors so fire crews can safely stage equipment and access the site