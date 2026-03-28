OBITUARY: Braydon Thomas George

Braydon Thomas George, age 10, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, after an extended illness at Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Braydon was born on Oct. 30, 2015, in Sylva, N.C., to parents Albert Clayton and Kayla Welch George Jr. He attended third grade at Cherokee Elementary School. Braydon was an inspiration to everyone who met him. His ability to smile and shine through his toughest battles served as a source of courage and strength for many. A fighter from day one, Braydon overcame numerous medical challenges that most doctors said he never would. His endless strength, courage, and determination carried him, as well as our family, through everything. The loss of Braydon will be deeply felt throughout the entire community. His infectious laugh and loving smile will be missed by many.

Braydon was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dinker and Desi George; his maternal grandfather, Henry Davis Welch; his maternal great-grandparents, William Jackson and Sara Bradley; and many uncles and aunts, including his special uncle, Buck Squirrel.

In addition to his parents, Braydon is survived by his sisters, Braylin Welch and Edna Wilnoty; his uncle, John Cameron George; and his aunts, Amanda George, Kelsey Welch, Hannah Burke, and Kara Welch.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 at the Big Y Community Center in Cherokee, N.C., with Rev. James D. Lambert and Rev. Ben Reed officiating. Burial will follow at George Family Cemetery in Cherokee, NC. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30 at the Big Y Community Center on Wrights Creek Road, Cherokee, NC 28719.

Long House Funeral Service, Cherokee, N.C., is in charge of arrangements.