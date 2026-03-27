Visit Smokies to host Regional Tourism Conference in Cherokee

Visit Smokies will host its Regional Tourism Conference on Tuesday, April 14 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, N.C., bringing together tourism professionals, business leaders, public officials and community partners from across the Southern Smokies.

The one-day event aims to strengthen regional collaboration, share key insights and support the continued growth of tourism across the seven westernmost counties of North Carolina and the Qualla Boundary.

“This conference is about bringing together the people who shape and support tourism in the Smokies,” said Mici Canales, director of marketing for Visit Smokies. “By sharing ideas, strengthening partnerships and learning from one another, we can continue building a stronger, more connected regional tourism economy.”

The conference will begin with a keynote presentation from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Rail Division, highlighting current and future transportation initiatives that impact visitor access throughout the region. Topics will include infrastructure developments across roadways, rail systems, trails and waterways.

In the afternoon, attendees will hear findings from the “Where the Tourism Flows” regional study, presented by Daniel J. Findley of North Carolina State University. The research examines visitor movement patterns across Western North Carolina and identifies key travel corridors connecting communities and driving tourism activity.

Additional programming will feature perspectives from “Keepers of the Smokies,” including conservation leaders and representatives from Visit North Carolina, who work to preserve the region’s natural landscapes, cultural heritage and outdoor recreation assets.

Throughout the day, attendees will have opportunities to network, engage with exhibitors and collaborate with partners across multiple sectors, including hospitality, outdoor recreation, transportation and economic development.

The conference will conclude with the Visit Smokies Membership Meeting and the announcement of the Best of the Southern Smokies People’s Choice Awards, recognizing outstanding businesses and experiences across the region.

The event is open to professionals whose work intersects with tourism, community development, and regional growth.

Registration is available at:

https://visitsmokies.ticketspice.com/visit-smokies-regional-tourism-conference-2026