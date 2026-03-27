OBITUARY: David Edward Catolster

David Edward Catolster, 78, of Cherokee, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at his residence.

David was born on Jan. 31, 1948, in Cherokee, N.C., to Betty Bird-Catolster and Boyd Catolster. He was a loving father, brother, and mentor to many.

David was predeceased by his mother, Betty Bird Catolster; his father, Boyd Catolster; and his wife, Chee-Chee Arnold, loving mother of two. His brothers were Richard Catolster and Charles “Umpy” Catolster. His sisters were Rose “Uggy” Ailene Catolster Carter, Alice Catolster, Janice Catolster, and Mildred Catolster (Pot). His brothers-in-law included Ronnie West and Bill Roland Harris. Nieces include Ollie Catolster and Jordan Toineeta.

David is survived by his son, David Arnold (Star Trek); his daughter, Maggie Elizabeth Sapayah Catolster; his son-in-law, Anthony Hurst; his brother, John “Bear” Catolster (Yonah); his sisters, Elsie Catolster Harris of Cache, Okla., and Nancy Catolster West; his grandchildren, Sean Boyd Catolster-Holloway, Ariel Shianne Catolster-Holloway, Anthony Mitchell Hurst Jr., and Summer Elexis Hurst; and great-grandchild, Mason Grey Catolster-Holloway. He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. A special thank you to Kelvin Fuller, extended family member and David’s nephew, who was his caregiver during the last years of his life.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements