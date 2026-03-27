Firefighters continue to suppress the Rabbit Creek and Fox Gap Wildfire

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Firefighters continue to actively suppress the Rabbit Creek and Fox Gap wildfires in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

On the afternoon of Thursday, March 26, firefighters dropped water and successfully slowed the Fox Gap Fire. The fire had minimal growth overnight. Today, Friday, March 27, crews continue to build firelines around the fire perimeter. The Fox Gap Fire is estimated at 111 acres and is 0 percent contained.

Firefighters also continue to suppress the Rabbit Creek Fire, which remains approximately 48 acres and 75 percent contained. Crews are reinforcing control lines.

Minimal precipitation is expected on both fires today.

Firefighters are working to suppress both fires in steep, remote terrain. Great Smoky Mountains National Park is receiving assistance from Cherokee National Forest, Nantahala National Forest, and other U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management personnel.

Temporary closures for public safety related to fires include:

Twentymile Trail from the Twentymile Ranger Station to the intersection with Twentymile Loop Trail and Long Hungry Ridge Trail

Backcountry Campsites 16 and 93

Rabbit Creek Trail from Abrams Creek Campground to Hannah Mountain Trail

Cooper Road Trail from Abrams Creek Campground to Little Bottoms Trail

Abrams Creek Campground Road, closed to all visitors so fire crews can safely stage equipment and access the site

The cause of both wildfires remains under investigation. Smoke may be visible from surrounding areas as suppression operations progress.

These wildfires are not connected to the planned prescribed burns at Lynn Hollow and Wear Cove Gap.