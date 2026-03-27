Dinilawigi endorses Ugvwiyuhi Michell Hicks for treasurer of the Indian Gaming Association

By ROBERT JUMPER

One Feather Editor

In a special session held on the morning of Friday, March 27, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) considered and approved Resolution No. 156 (2026), endorsing Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks for the position of treasurer of the Indian Gaming Association (IGA).

The resolution reads, “Therefore be it resolved by the Tribal Council of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, in Council assembled, at which a quorum is present, that the Tribe strongly endorses and supports EBCI Principal Chief Hicks for the position of treasurer of the Indian Gaming Association.”

The legislation was submitted by the Dinilawigi.

Dinilawigi Gahvsgi (Tribal Council Chairman) Jim Owle (Tsisqwohi-Birdtown Representative) stated that this is an unpaid committee position with the IGA.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks stated, “I was asked to consider this position. How does the Eastern Band gain more national exposure? As I thought about whether this makes sense, that is what I kept coming back to.”

He said that the IGA meets quarterly with possibly one conference each year. As he considered the position, he said he wanted the leadership of the tribe to be behind him in the decision and potential service on the IGA.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks expressed that the Dinilawigi endorsement is a step toward the position. The treasurer position is democratically elected from within the IGA. He said that we need stronger representation for the southeast, and he feels he can provide a level of expertise to the organization and fulfill some of that need.

Several of the council members voiced support for the resolution.

Elawodi (Yellowhill) Rep. Shennelle Feather said, “The Chief would make a really good member of this association. I think we should be at the table.”

Dinilawigi Gahvsgi Owle said, “Chief, I appreciate you stepping up and putting your name in the hat for this position. It is good to see the Eastern Band getting its name out there again.”

Tsalagi Gadugi/Tutiyi (Cherokee County/Snowbird) Rep. Adam Wachacha stated, “I appreciate you putting your name in the hat for this position. I know your leadership and vision will do this organization very well.”

Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B Ensley said, “I echo what has already been said. Anytime we have an opportunity for any of our enrolled members on these national boards and committees, we need to take advantage of it.”

Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Venita Wolfe supported the resolution, saying, “We cannot go to the background. We cannot be outside the organizations making decisions that affect us. We must have a voice there.”

Responding to a question from Wayohi (Wolftown) Rep.Mike Parker, Ugvwiyuhi Hicks said that there are approximately 80 members of IGA, and each member has a vote on association decisions, including the election of the treasurer.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks, “I’m not going out looking for other things to do. I know we have a lot to do. But after what we have dealt with over the last couple of years, this tribe needs better representation at a regional and national level. And that is the reason I am putting my name in the hat.”

The resolution was passed unanimously by those Dinilawigi representatives in attendance. Those absent were Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Rep. Boyd Owle, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Rep. Lavita Hill, and Aniwodihi (Painttown) Rep. Shannon Swimmer.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks indicated that the vote by the IGA to elect a treasurer will happen next week.