OBITUARY: Tommie Sue Lossiah, TM2

Tommie Sue Lossiah, TM2, 59, a retired Navy officer, died peacefully, Thursday March 19. 2026 at Memorial Mission Hospital.

Tommie was born in Cherokee, N.C. on July 24, 1966, to the late Margaret Sherrill Lossiah. She attended Cherokee Central School and graduated from Western Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in social work.

She joined the Navy in 1989 and during her career spanning 20 years, while serving on USS Puget Sound (AD-38) She traveled to Cuba, Bahrain, Diego Garcia, Turkey, Sicily, Norway Djibouti, Suez Canal, Med Indian Ocean & Persian Gulf

While serving on the USS McFaul (DDG-74) she traveled to Oman, Greece, Italy, Seychelles, Bahrain, Med & Persian Gulf Cruise she was active in the Operation Iraqi Freedom. She was stationed at numerous stateside bases. Hawaii being one of her favorite places. She was an Advanced Undersea MK-46 Maintenance Weaponsman.

After her retirement from the Navy, she achieved her goal to become a certified Social Worker. She was employed with the Earnestine Walkingstick Shelter for five years.

Tommie enjoyed reading, traveling, and talking on the telephone with her Navy buddy Donna Norton. Tommie was a True Tar Heel fan until the end, whether they were winning or losing she was a true believer in Carolina Tar Heel Basketball. She loved attending activities her great-niece and nephews participated in, whether it was watching Otis drawing pictures, CJ under those Friday Night Lights, or having conversations with Chloe.

In addition to her mother, Tommie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Andy and Annie B. Sherrill; uncles, David Bird and John Ute Sherrill; aunts, Julie Queen and Rita Wildcatt; and her brother by another mother, Burt Ute Sherrill.

She is survived by two brothers, Andy David Sherrill and Calvin Lossie of Cherokee; one sister, Mollie Lossiah Grant (Rodney); one nephew, Christopher Drew Grant (Beth); two nieces, Vanessa Grant (Dillon) and Jamie Lossie; two great-nephews, Christian Jru Grant and Otis George; and one great-niece, Chloe Locust. She also leaves behind special friends Donna Norton of Pennsburg, Pa., childhood friend, Karen Johnston of White County, Ga.; and Jeanne “Big Chick” Crowe of Cherokee.

Per Tommie’s wishes, the family is planning a burial at sea in Norfolk, Va., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Betty’s Place, Charles George VA Medical Center, or Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143.

Throughout her 59 years, she touched many lives with her wisdom, humor, and unwavering spirit of perseverance. She will be greatly missed and forever remembered.

“Fair Winds and Following Seas” My Angel.

Crisp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.