Firefighters respond to Fox Gap Fire in Twentymile Area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – On Wednesday (March 25) afternoon, Great Smoky Mountains National Park received a report of a wildfire in the Twentymile Area. Fire managers are currently working to estimate fire acreage. Additional firefighting resources have been ordered to support suppression efforts.

Firefighters also continue to suppress the Rabbit Creek Fire, which remains approximately 47.5 acres and 50 percent contained. Crews continue to establish and reinforce fire line around the perimeter.

Temporary closures for public safety related to fires include:

Twentymile Trail from the Twentymile Ranger Station to the intersection with Twentymile Loop Trail and Long Hungry Ridge Trail

Backcountry Campsites 16 and 93

Rabbit Creek Trail from Abrams Creek Campground to Hannah Mountain Trail

Cooper Road Trail from Abrams Creek Campground to Little Bottoms Trail

Abrams Creek Campground Road, closed to all visitors so fire crews can safely stage equipment and access the site

Both wildfires remain under investigation. Smoke may be visible from surrounding areas as suppression operations progress.

The Rabbit Creek Fire is not connected to the planned prescribed burns at Lynn Hollow and Wear Cove Gap.