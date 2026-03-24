This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

Okla. Sen. Markwayne Mullin confirmed by Senate as Sec. of Homeland Security

On the March 23, Cherokee Nation citizen and Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) was confirmed by a 54-45 vote in U.S. Senate to become the ninth secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Read more: Markwayne Mullin Confirmed by the US Senate to Lead Homeland Security – Native News Online

10,000 sq. ft. Native art exhibition to open in New York this fall

The Gochman Family Collection plans to open a 10,000-square-foot exhibition of Native art in Katonah, N.Y.

Read more: Major Native art collection to open Hudson Valley exhibition space this fall

Anishinaabe musher Jesse Terry is Iditarod Rookie of the Year

Rookie musher Jesse Terry, Anishinaabe, earns 14th with his team in the 2026 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska. As the first rookie to cross the finish line, Terry became Rookie of the Year.

Read more: Anishinaabe musher Jesse Terry is Iditarod’s Rookie of the Year – ICT