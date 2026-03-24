SPEAKING OF FAITH: FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), Part 2 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D. (https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture references: Romans 4:1-16

Our plans are not God’s plans. Even Jesus did not win every person He met to believe in Him. We do what we can to plant the seeds of obedience and faith and then pray for the Spirit to do the rest. That’s what we are called to do. We are the fishermen – the Spirit is the soul catcher. Our battle is against the principalities of the world and Satan, pulling down people with sin. And he has been doing that for much longer than we have been trying to lead a good church program. He has powerful tools and is well-equipped with a game plan that is tested and proven.

But…our God is stronger! He has defeated Satan from the beginning to the end. We are on the winning team. Amen? Amen!

If people have the FOMO, how about we change that to a FOMO on the blessings of heaven?

Satan has been bombarding our society with the destruction of the family and belonging, not just with each other, but the entire church family. The church should be a family with genuine relationships, including worship and devotion to a real God and Life Everlasting. People are looking for unity, a place to belong.

Few churches excel at discipleship education and experiences. We must teach the expectations of being faithful and loving to those around us. I’m not talking about a school atmosphere, but about a family atmosphere built on love and trust. In that whole-church concept, we must develop the talents and gifts given to our family with opportunities to use them and share them with the entire church. Think of Acts when people meet in homes instead of segregated rooms. Our churches should create an environment where everyone worships together instead of segregated youth, college-aged, professionals, young married, retired, and elderly groups.

Want to learn about a culture and how to speak a foreign language? The church is unfamiliar and alien to many not raised there from birth. Immerse them in the culture and assimilate their time and energy into church activities and relationships with other Christians. Create a community of people with the unity of the Holy Spirit.

I know this is not a unique concept of what a perfect church might look like, but we fail to do our best if we are not trying to create this environment of unity, love, and respect for our fellow Christians. We ask God to join us much too often. We need to join Him using the plan He developed. Jesus is the root vine; God is the nurturer of His vineyard. We are the vine shoots to make fruit.

Lord, God, and Father, we praise Your name. Remind us each day that You are the perfector of unity. Even the Hosts of the Trinity are a constant reminder of unity in One. Jesus, You have asked everyone to come to You, to me united in one Spirit and one family, in one faith. Show us how to gather into one church without division or separation. Bring us together as Your church, a family of Christians living for You.