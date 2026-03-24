Heart to Heart invites community to “Shine a Light on Child Abuse”

Submitted by EBCI Public Health and Human Services

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center (CAC) invites the community to join in recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month this April by coming together to “shine a light” on children and families. Throughout the month, individuals, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to show their support for victims of child abuse and help raise awareness by:

Shining a blue light on your building or landmark

Displaying blue balloons or pinwheels

Wearing blue clothes

Heart to Heart CAC thanks the following organizations that have already expressed their commitment to participating:

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

Cherokee Indian Police Department

EBCI Family Safety

EBCI Public Health & Human Services

Additional community partners are encouraged to join throughout the month.

What is Child Abuse?

Child abuse can take many forms and may look different in each situation. It generally falls into four categories: physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, and neglect, and may also be referenced as child maltreatment. A child is considered abused if his or her parent, guardian, custodian, or caretaker does any of the following, or allows another person to do so:

Causes serious physical injury that is not accidental

Creates a substantial risk of serious physical injury

Uses cruel or grossly inappropriate discipline

Commits sex crimes against a child or permits or encourages participation in sex crimes

Causes serious emotional damage

Commits crimes involving human trafficking, involuntary servitude, or sexual servitude

Encourages or approves of delinquent behavior involving immoral acts

What is Child Neglect?

Neglect can include failing to meet a child’s need for safety and wellbeing. Neglect includes a parent or caregiver’s failure to provide for the child’s basic needs for food, shelter, supervision, education, medical or dental care. Neglect can include inappropriate discipline or endangering a child by the parent’s use of controlled substances, including alcohol.

Be Ready to Report

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, you can make a report with your local law enforcement and social services organizations. For reports on the Qualla Boundary:

Call Family Safety Program (828) 359-1520

After hours, call Cherokee Dispatch (828) 497-4131 and ask for the on-call social worker

About Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center

A Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is a safe, child-focused place where children who may have experienced abuse can share their story in a way that helps limit further trauma. Trained professionals work together to prioritize the child’s well-being and safety while supporting families and connecting them to needed resources.

Heart to Heart officials shared, “Child Abuse Prevention Month reminds us that awareness must be matched with action. When we choose to notice, to listen, and to act, we help protect not only a child today, but the strength of our community tomorrow.

We encourage our EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) relatives and neighbors to learn the signs of abuse, trust their instincts, and speak up when something does not feel right. Reporting concerns is not about blame, it is about safety, care, and protecting our children.

This month, we honor the strength and resilience of the children we serve and reaffirm our commitment to protecting them. Together, heart to heart, we can protect our children, strengthen our families, and break the cycle for future generations.”