Firefighters continue to suppress the Rabbit Creek Fire in Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn.— Firefighters continue to suppress the Rabbit Creek Fire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The fire is 47.5 acres and is 25 percent contained. Crews continue to establish and reinforce fire line around the perimeter. No structures are threatened at this time. The fire is burning near Rabbit Creek Trail and northwest of Backcountry Campsite 16. The park received a report of the fire on Sunday afternoon.

Temporary closures for public safety:

Rabbit Creek Trail from Abrams Creek Campground to Hannah Mountain Trail

Cooper Road Trail from Abrams Creek Campground to Little Bottoms Trail

Backcountry Campsite 16 (Scott Gap)

Abrams Creek Campground Road (closed to all visitors so fire crews can safely stage equipment and access the site)

Local communities and park visitors will continue to see smoke in the area as firefighters work to suppress the fire. The Rabbit Creek Fire is not connected to the planned prescribed burns at Lynn Hollow and Wear Cove Gap. Fire managers are continuing to assess conditions for those projects.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

– National Park Service release