OBITUARY: Deborah Ann Owl Littlejohn

And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new. And he said unto me, Write; for these words are true and faithful. Revelation 21:4,5

Deborah Ann Owl Littlejohn, 72, of the Wolftown Community, gained her Heavenly Wings, leaving behind a legacy of faith, love, and kindness Thursday, March 19, 2026. A lifelong resident of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Mildred Owl and wife of the late Hank Littlejohn.

Deborah was a proud member of NAIWA and cherished the friendships and fellowship she found within her community. She was also a member of the Cherokee Church of God. A true survivor, Deborah endured more than most could imagine, yet she faced life with strength, grace, and a gentle spirit. Her unwavering faith guided her, and she was always willing to help anyone in need, offering comfort, encouragement, and a warm welcome to all.

Deborah met the love of her life, Hank, in high school, beginning a lifelong love story and marriage that stood as an example of true devotion. She found joy in life’s simple blessings. Deborah loved God, Elvis, Mickey Mouse, crocheting, diamond art, cross-stitching, cooking, and most of all, spending time with her family.

She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Messiah Sean Brown; brother, Glenn Owl, brother, Alfred William (Bill) Owl, sister, Brenda Veronica Owl; sons, Jeremiah (Jerry) Littlejohn, Jr., Joshua (Josh) Littlejohn; mother and father-in-law, Alice Littlejohn and Jess Littlejohn.

She is survived by the light of her life, Caius Littlejohn; children, Mark Littlejohn (Artith), Duck Lossiah (Sis), Charity Littlejohn, Tasheena Parker (William), Tiffany Ledford (Jayle’), Eli and Seth (Onna); grandchildren, Jared, Forrest, Tsalidi, Aisha, Tysha, Silas, Ice, Ietan, Josiah, Tehya, Kaitlyn, Kaileeana, Felix, Colton, Maya, Michael, Jeremiah, Ryder, Kylie, Alexis, Myah, Isabella, and Zaelyn; and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at the Cherokee Church of God. Pastors Aaron Bridges and Harley Maney will officiate with burial will be in the Toineeta Family Cemetery.

Deborah will be taken to the church at 6 p.m. Monday March 23 by Crisp Funeral Home to await the hour of service.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and Derrick Ledford. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Burgess, Timmy Ray Smith, Bo Crowe, and Steve Bird.

The family extends special thanks to Mick Crowe, Jesse Smith, and Phyllis Lambert for their love and support. Though her earthly journey has ended, Deborah’s faith, kindness, and loving spirit will live on in all who knew her.