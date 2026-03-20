SPEAKING OF FAITH: FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), Part 1 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D. (https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture references: Romans 4:1-16

Truly, there is a fear among this generation called FOMO. Rightfully so. FOMO comes in the sinful form of those who delay accepting and living for Christ because they want to have fun and live the experience of a sinful life promoted by our media and the current morals of this country. They need to realize that they are missing out on the blessings from all the good things of God and His most precious gift of life, eternity with Him.

The battle is real, and it goes to the depths of fighting the evil principalities of this world for the souls of our youth and others. Using the Word of God to guide us, our responsibility is to walk with the Spirit and lead these souls to the grace of Jesus. The standard approaches using a carrot or stick, or even fear tactics, might work to scare or cajole people to Christ. But there is a better way.

While teaching Sunday School to a small class of middle school-aged boys and girls, I noticed a certain lack of interest in a pair of brothers about a year apart. They happened to be the sons of one of the church’s deacons. I asked them point-blank why they weren’t interested in the week’s lesson. They told me boldly that they studied the lesson and the scripture, but didn’t think it was meant for them. The lesson resource was asking them to live for Christ. They didn’t want to commit to being ‘good’ because if they did, they wouldn’t be able to have the fun they saw others having, drinking, dating, carousing, and generally being disobedient to their parents and the Christian lifestyle being pushed on them. They both said they would become good Christians after high school and college when it was time for them to settle down. They were both ‘saved’ and baptized at a very young age. The boys were convinced their delay tactics were right for them. They had each other and most of their peers to lean on for their thought processes. Their folks and this Sunday School teacher were not making a dent in their decisions. I don’t feel I did a very good job convincing them otherwise.

The real issue is that there are many lost souls out there with the same philosophy. They are not just youth but all ages.

Have you ever seen any of the Scared Straight documentaries on TV? Some programs still exist that use hardcore prisoners to scare troubled youth. The local sheriffs take the boys and girls into real prisons to see and talk with murderers and rapists about the harsh realities of life in prison and what they can expect if they stay on their path of crime and misbehavior. The documentary-type programs say it works on a percentage of those who go through the day-long verbal and mental abuse from actual prisoners inside. The self-proclaimed tough ones learn there are consequences of disobedience to the law. Someone is waiting for them who is always tougher, and fear is real. The truth about these programs is that they don’t always work. (Scheff 2016) Fear of the outcome lasts for only so long. Does the prospect of hell scare people to Jesus? Yes, for a few who have been there. Jesus talked of hell more than He spoke of heaven. How about the other fear tactic standard, “You aren’t promised tomorrow; you could get killed on the way home.” Does anything ALWAYS work?

Lord, God, and Father, we praise Your name. Remind us each day that You are the perfector of unity. Even the Hosts of the Trinity are a constant reminder of unity in One. Jesus, You have asked everyone to come to You, to me united in one Spirit and one family, in one faith. Show us how to gather into one church without division or separation. Bring us together as Your church, a family of Christians living for You.