OBITUARY: Rick Bradley

On Thursday March 12, 2026, we lost a legend in his own right. Rick Bradley passed away in Trinity Alabama where he has resided for the last 15+ years.

Born Feb 10, 1953 to the late Alvin and Melba Bradley of Buncombe County, Rick was their third child but, in all honesty, he was his mamas’ baby. Rick had been preceded in death by his brother, Junior; and his sisters, Wanda Osteen, and Kathy Drake. He will be forever grieved by his two brothers, Jerry (Patsy) and Charles (Patty) Bradley.

Rick served in the United States Army and was an Army Ranger. He could McGyver just about anything. He had two sons, Marshall (Jolena) and Richard as well as three beautiful daughters, Brittany McLean (Ryan), Jennifer Winkenwerder (John), and Emily Bradley.

Rick was proud of his kids and enjoyed bragging on them often. He desired more time with them in his later years as well as his grandchildren, David, Amber, Nikki, Indica, Jacoby, Gracia, Steven, Winston, Wesley, Pearl, Lucienne, and Tripp as well as great grandkids, Jaidyn, Jax, Ryder, and Adela. Rick had close relationships with many of his nieces and nephews, lifelong friends in North Carolina and special friends in Alabama especially JR and Carrie Nevils and their daughter KK. His presence will be missed.

Rick’s final wishes were to be laid to rest in Cherokee, N.C. – a place close to his heart. Services were held Wednesday, March 18 at Birdtown.