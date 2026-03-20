OBITUARY: Marlene Teresa Mills

Marlene Teresa Mills, 67, of the Wolftown Community, passed away after an extended illness on Wednesday morning, March 18, 2026, at the Cherokee Indian Hospital in Cherokee, N.C.

Marlene was a lifelong resident of Cherokee, N.C., and the daughter of the late Geraldine Nancy Bradley and Lee Robert Mills. She attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was passionate about genealogy, tracing her family history back five generations. Marlene will be remembered for her kindness to everyone she met, her endless love for her family, and her unwavering faith in her religion. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Lee Robert Mills Jr., and niece Destiny Long.

Marlene is survived by her siblings, Loretta Mills, Timothy Mills (Lisa), Allen Mills (Larry), Darlene Hayden (Sterling), and Glenda Davis (James). She is also survived by her Aunt Louise Otter; and nieces and nephews Jonathan Franks (Fauzia), Allison Franks (Elizabeth), Chelsey Ayen (Joe), Jathan Davis, Paige Davis, Joshlyn Davis, Christopher Davis, Nancy Walk, Michael Walk (Tonya), Destiny Mills, and Dalaina Mills. She also leaves behind seven great-nieces and nephews, and five great-great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, in the chapel at Long House Funeral Home, with Brother Danny Larch officiating. Burial will follow at Bradley Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements