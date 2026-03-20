March Planning Board recap

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Planning Board met on the afternoon of March 16 in the Tribal Council House. Dallas Bennett, constituent services rep. for the Office of the Vice Chief led roll call.

Members present included Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep. Boyd Owle, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep. Shannon Swimmer, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep. Lavita Hill, Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep. Shanelle Feather, Secretary of Commerce Sean Ross, Secretary of Treasury Brandi Claxton, Secretary of Operations Anthony Sequoyah, Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks, Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley, Anna Ferguson, Pat Oocumma, Annie Owens, Jake Crowe, and Natalie Bradley.

Wayohi (Wolftown) Rep. Mike Parker and Tutiyi nole Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee Co.) Rep. Adam Wachacha had an excused absence.

Luke Swimmer, vice president of marketing for Kituwah, LLC. presented updates for the Authentic Brands Group (ABG) externship with a deadline to apply of March 31, as well as the Cherokee Cinemas bathrooms construction, which is underway and opening May 1, and Clarion Pointe which is also open and operating.

Jeremy Watkins, manager of Tribal Construction, provided updates on various projects, adding that all manholes have been ordered for the Acquoni Road project, water and sewer material and equipment is mobilizing for the Johnson Arch project, and the intake project is complete for the KOA ponds.

T.W. Saunooke, interim director for construction management at Qualla Housing, said the Whitetree Court plans are 85-90 percent complete and entering the bid phase.

Rebecca Bowe, manager of EBCI project management, shared several project updates:

Fire Substation 3 in Kolanvyi—All of the exterior is near completion, and interior repairs are ongoing. The project is expected to be completed in April.

Evidence Building—The roof is complete, and water and sewer connections are starting.

Cultural Grounds Site— They are working with Cherokee Water and Sewer to locate water and sewer lines.

Whitewater Landing Phase 2—The concrete paths are near completion.

Nvdiyeli Trail—They are finalizing the signage package and working with the Cherokee Speakers Council. They are also working with cultural partners for historical and cultural signage information. Pathway lighting is also in the works.

John Crowe Complex—The sewer project has resumed. Tribal Construction has made a temporary access road. Logging is near completion. Grading is ongoing. They are working with EBCI Facilities on immediate repairs like field lights that are out.

Oconaluftee Indian Village Bathrooms— Bids opened about a week ago. Water and sewer replacements and improvements will start at end of the Village season, which is November.

Old High school Site—The design development for the fair components of the site are at 60 percent completion, with 100 percent completion drawings expected by the end of month. They are working with the Tribal Historic Preservation Office (THPO) to do additional surveying.

Junaluska Memorial Site—The design is at 60 percent completion and is expected to be complete and start bid phase in late spring, early summer.

Family Enrichment Center at Old Davita Dialysis Center—The design is 60 percent complete. The center is scheduled to open this time next year.

Cherokee Fitness Center Pool Fill-In—They had to take a step back because the fire marshal building codes changed due to use of space changing and effecting occupancy numbers. The project is set to resume at the end of spring, early summer.

Veterans’ Cemetery—Through an approved Dinilawigi resolution in December, they applied for and received a grant for the project. The schematic design has been submitted. They expect to have a bid and be under contract by Sept. 30.