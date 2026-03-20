Great Smoky Mountains National Park plans Prescribed Burns in March  

GATLINBURG, Tenn. —The National Park Service plans to burn approximately 180 acres in Wear Cove Gap (north of Metcalf Bottoms) and 243 acres in Lynn Hollow (near the Top of the World community) in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Weather permitting, burn operations may begin as early as March 25 and may continue through March 31. These prescribed fires will help to safely reduce fuels, maintain resilient natural systems and protect communities along the park boundary.

Both burns will require temporary road and trail closures for visitor and firefighter safety. Planned temporary closures include:

Flats Road between Bear Road and the park boundary

Wear Cove Gap Road (visitors can access Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area from Little River Road)

Gold Mine Trail from the trailhead (Steffner Circle) to Cooper Road Trail

Cooper Road Trail from Little Bottoms Trail to Goldmine Trail

Roundtop Trail

Little Greenbrier, Metcalf Bottoms Trail and Little Brier Gap Trail will not be accessible from Metcalf Bottoms or Wear Cove Gap Road.

Visitors and park neighbors should expect to see firefighters and fire activity during prescribed burn operations. Drivers should reduce speed in work zones, but refrain from stopping in the roadways. If smoke is present, drivers should roll up windows and turn on headlights. Fire resources will be staged at neighboring properties out of an abundance of caution.

Before conducting any prescribed burn, park staff closely monitor fire weather conditions—including vegetation and soil moisture, wind speed and direction, temperature and relative humidity—to ensure conditions meet burn plan objectives.

In preparation for the burn, firefighters have been constructing fire control lines by clearing brush and leaf litter to keep the fire within its planned boundaries. Resources from the U.S. Forest Service and local fire departments in Blount and Sevier Counties will provide assistance throughout the burn operations.

For more information on the use of prescribed burns in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, visit the park’s wildland fire webpage.