Area Catholic Holy Week Services schedule

Submitted by Mary Herr

Holy Week is what Catholics call the time between Palm Sunday (the Sunday before Easter) and Easter. This week has special services that recall the days of Jesus before and after his crucifixion and resurrection. On Palm Sunday, Catholics all over the world relive the scriptures and receive palm branches as a reminder of Jesus’ triumphant entrance into Jerusalem (Matthew 21:1-11). During this mass, the gospel of Matthew 26:14-27:66, commonly called the Passion, is read in narrative form. Masses for the weekend of Palm Sunday, are Saturday, March 28 at 4:30 p.m. (English) and 6 p.m. (Spanish) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Cherokee, N.C. and Sunday, March 29 at 9:30 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (English) at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryson City, N.C.

On April 2, Holy Thursday services will be at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. This mass commemorates the Last Supper and the establishment of the Eucharist or Holy Communion. Scripture readings include Exodus 12:1-8, 1 Corinthians 11:23-26 and John 13:1-15. After the mass, there will be adoration before the Blessed Sacrament and a time for mediation on Christ’s agony in the garden.

On Good Friday April 3, Stations of the Cross will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 12 noon (English) and at 3 p.m. (Spanish). At 5 p.m. at St. Joseph, there will be a Eucharistic Service (Passion Narrative and Veneration of the Holy Cross) with readings from Isaiah 52:13-53:12, Hebrews 4:14-16; 5:7-9 and a gospel reading of the crucifixion and death of Jesus from John 18:1 – 19:42.

On Holy Saturday, April 4, there will be morning prayers at St. Joseph at 10 a.m. The Easter Vigil mass will be at 8:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Church. This special service begins with a blessing of new fire outside which symbolizes that Jesus is the light of the world. The Paschal (or Easter) Candle is lit from the new fire. Each person receives an individual candle that will be lit from the Paschal Candle. This is a reminder that as people baptized into Jesus Christ, we are the light of Christ, that Jesus is our Savior, and that we are called to imitate Jesus in our lives.

After the people process into the church with their candles, the candles are lit and the Easter Proclamation is announced. Numerous scripture verses are read starting with Genesis and ending with Romans 6:3-11 and Matthew 28:1-10. At this mass, people who have been studying the teachings of the Catholic Church become official members of the church by receiving the sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and Holy Communion. Those who have been baptized previously by other denominations make a Profession of Faith as the Catholic Church recognizes their baptism by other Christian faiths.

The Easter Sunday mass on April 5 that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead will be at 8:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe (Bilingual) and at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. The scriptures read at this mass are Acts 10:34-43, 1 Corinthians 5:6-8 and John 20:1-9.

Father Victor Ameh and the members of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Joseph Catholic Churches invite local residents and visitors to attend any of the Holy Week and Easter services. Our Lady of Guadalupe is located just off Hwy. 441 North at 82 Lambert Branch Road in Cherokee. St. Joseph Church is located at 316 Main Street in Bryson City.

For more information, check the website: www.stjosephbryson.org or call Mary Herr at 828-497-9498.